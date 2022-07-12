The Best Portable Speakers on Sale for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Music makes everything better — whether you’re at the beach, on a hike, on the street or just choosing to have an impromptu dance party. That’s why having the perfect portable speaker, that doesn’t sacrifice audio quality, is so important. For Prime Day, the online retailer has slashed prices on dozens of quality, portable speakers that are sure to sell out fast. With waterproof exteriors and convenient straps, these durable speakers are small, but powerful.

Of course, you have to be a Prime member to access the deals. If you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial today so you don’t miss any of their deals this month. Aside from speakers, though, there’s countless other Prime Day sales going on this month that you’ll want to tune into: check out our round-ups for their best overall deals, in addition to tech adnd home entertainment.

From Sony to JBL, here are the best Prime Day speaker sales to snag right now so you can bring the music with you wherever you go.

JBL Go 3 (40% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music.

46% Off Sony Wireless Portable Speaker

Sony’s wireless portable speaker promises powerful audio despite its small frame. It’s built to last with its waterproof and shockproof design, in addition to an X-Balanced Speaker Unit that ensures sound quality and power. Plus, it comes with multi-colored line lights that fade and blink to the music, making it the perfect party speaker for any situation.

20% Off Sony Wireless Portable Speaker

With a compact, lightweight and portable design, this wireless speaker from Sony has up to 12 hours of battery life so you can play your music at every chance you get. Its Party Connect functionality allows you to sync up with up to 100 other speakers for a large crowd, and its speakerphone option works well for talking hands-free during conference calls or meetings.

Sony Wireless Portable Speaker $109.99 $88.00 Buy It

17% Off Tribit StormBox Speaker

The Tribit speaker may be small, but it’s powerful. It carries a surprisingly weighty bass in its small frame, allowing you to get the most out of any genre. With waterproof technology and a fabric-covered exterior — in addition to a tear-resistant strap — you can feel safe carrying it anywhere you go.