Look Inside Variety’s Power of Women Los Angeles Gift Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

As guests exited Variety’s exclusive invite-only celebration, Power of Women: Los Angeles presented by Lifetime, they were gifted a special 30-pound curated gift bag. Brimming with the best products from the beauty, entertainment and lifestyle spaces, this ultimate self-care kit cultivates comfort, sophistication and playfulness.

As the holiday season is fast-approaching, scroll down for some great gift ideas to celebrate the powerful women in your life. Thank you to our Power of Women: Los Angeles gift bag recipients for making our evening just a little more special.  

> All Good, SPF 15 Lip & Cheek Tint – Coral 

> Alto, Gift Card 

> Barrys, Complimentary 30 days of Barry’s X 

> Beekeepers Naturals, Propolis Throat Spray 

> Bombas, Women’s Tri-Block Ankle Socks 

> Burst Oral Care, Teeth Whitening Strips 

> Cann, Cannabis Infused Social Tonic Variety Drinks 

> Christophe Robin, Hydrating Melting Mask With Aloe Vera 

> Clarins, Total Eye Lift 

> Clean Beauty, Reserve – Radiant Nectar 

> Cravings by Chrissy, Poppin’ Off Popcorn Seasoning Kit 

> Daily Concepts, Daily Leaves of Life Silicone Scrubber 

> Davines, WE STAND for regeneration Delicate hair & body wash 

> DOG PPL, 1 Month Membership Gift Card 

> Dr. Bronner, Hazelnut Butter; Coconut Praline Magic All-One Chocolate Bars 

> Elemis, Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix 

> Elizabeth Arden, Advanced Ceramide Capsules; Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules 

> ESW Beauty, The Pink Dream Moisturizing Raw Juice Mask 

> Fiber Gourmet, Light Spaghetti 

> Fly By Jing, Fly by Jing – Mala Spice Mix 

> Four Sigmatic, Think Ground Coffee with Lion’s Mane & Chaga Mushrooms 

> French Girl Organics, La Flore Botanical Serum 

> Goop, G.Tox Malachite + Fruit Acid Pore Purifying Cleanser 

> Gorjana, Brooks Mini necklace 

> Grande Cosmetics, Grande LASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum 

> HUDA BEAUTY, Liquid Matte Ultra Comfort Lipstick in Bombshell 

> HUDA BEAUTY Wishful Get Even Rose Oil 

> HUDA BEAUTY, Kayali Déjà Vu White Flower 

> Insomnia Cookies, Individual Cookies 

> Intelligent Change, Let’s Get Closer: Table Talk  

> ISDIN, Melatonik 

> Justin’s, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups 

> Kitsch, Quick Drying Hair Towel 

> KORRES, Santorini Grape Velvet Skin Drink 

> Laki Naturals, Magnesium & Lavender Supplements 

> Little Market, Custom Homeboy Tote 

> Living proof, Perfect hair Day™ Dry Shampoo 

> Mad Hippie, AHA Exfoliating Peel 

> Madison Reed, Color Therapy Colorless Conditioning Hair Mask 

> MaryRuth, Organics Immunity Gummies 

> Matter of Fact, Ascorbic Acid 20 Brightening C Serum 

> Mio Skincare, Body Brush 

> Mojo Wellbeing, Collagen Restoring Serum; Hair Thickening Treatment 

> Murad Skincare, Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream; Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks 

> Obagi Medical, Professional-C® Serum 15% 

> OUAI, Chill Pills 

> Pop & Bottle, Vanilla Coffee Super Concentrate 

> SAINT JANE, Luxury Lip Shine in Tonic 

> Savage x Fenty, Forever Savage Showgirl Short Robe 

> Saysh, Saysh One 

> SeneGence, Golden Radiance Peel-Off Mask Collection 

> Shinery, Radiance Towelettes 

> Slip, Silk Scrunchies (3) 

> The Spa Dr., Purifying Mud Mask 

> Spatty, 6″ Spatty Lip 

> Sunday Riley, Luna Sleeping Night Oil 

> Sunnies Face, Fluffmatte 

> TELETIES, Small Hair Tie 

> Tenoverten, The Protective Suncream 

> Touchland, Frosted Mint Power Mist 

> Vivrelle, Gift Card 

