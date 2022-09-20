This Cult Favorite Skincare Brand Is On a Huge Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Paula’s Choice, the home to the top dermatologist-recommended exfoliants, is having a huge sale on their site right now. The cult favorite brand is already ultra-affordable compared to most luxe skincare brands but loyalists claim that their products are just as good (if not better) than bold-faced brands with heftier price tags.

Right now, their entire website is currently 25% off for every $75 spent (and 20% off of the rest of your cart). This means if you stock up on all your skincare essentials now, you can get their best-selling Gel Exfoliant for only $27 and Reconditioning Moisturizer for $9.60 — a total steal.

The Seattle-based skincare brand is loved by dermatologists for a reason. They pride themselves on being cruelty-free and fragrance-free, avoiding popular non-natural ingredients such as Dioxane, Essential Oils, Formeldahyde, Nanoparticles and Phthalates.

In addition to clean ingredients, Paula’s Choice also never tests on animals at any stage in development and use recyclable packaging to reduce their carbon footprint.

Plus, their stuff actually works. As a firsthand user of Paula’s Choice myself, I can say my skin complely changed after integrating their products into my skincare routine. Clogged pores, dry skin, white heads — I struggle with it all less since using their Pore Normalizing Cleanser every night.

Check out Paula’s Choice entire sale here, and the best products below:

