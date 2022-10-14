A Paramount+ Annual Subscription Is 50% Off Right Now — And Comes With a Free Fire TV Stick

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The deals continue rolling in this week.

Paramount+ is now offering an annual subscription for half off, bringing down the price for its 12-month essential ad-supported plan from $49.99/year to only $24.99/year. The premium, ad-free plan is now $49.99 (normally $99.99).

The deal, which runs through Nov. 3, also comes with a free Fire TV Stick Lite, which is capable of streaming 1080p and normally costs $29.99.

The limited-time promo is pegged to the UEFA Champions League. The tournament is currently in the group stages, and the year-long subscription will allow you to stream the games live through the Finals on June 10, 2023. Aside from soccer, you can also catch the NFL and SEC on CBS, complete with highlights, replays and expert analysis provided by CBS Sports HQ.

Of course, the streamer also has thousands of options for non-sports fans, too. You can stream exclusive shows such as “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Halo” and “The Good Fight.” Paramount+ is also home to some of the best horror movies available online right now, just in time for Halloween. “Significant Other,” “Orphan: First Kill,” “Scream” and “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” are just a few in our queue. (Check out the best horror films to stream on Paramount+ here).

Paramount+ is one of many streamers to roll out limited-time deals ahead of the holidays. Peacock is also offering a deal that brings down the price of an annual subscription to only $19.99/year. Disney+ just closed a summer promo that brought down a subscription to only $2/month, bundled with ESPN+ and Hulu.

Snag Paramount+’s half-off deal below:

Paramount+ Annual Subscription $24.99/Year Buy It