Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.

When they say everything, they mean everything. The limited-time deals cut a swath through every bedding-related category, from linen duvet covers to their bestselling waffle robe.

Look through some of the best items from Parachute’s Cyber Monday sale below and look through the best Cyber Monday deals here.

Brushed Cotton Duvet Cover Set

Parachute’s signature bedding set is an homage to the brand’s beachside hometown in Venica, California. The set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, duvet cover and pillow shams — all made out of a luxurious, soft linen constructed out of European flax.

Parachute Duvet Cover Set $299 $239 Buy It

Waffle Robe

Wrap yourself in this ultra-soft and lightweight waffle robe, inspired by some of the most luxe spas. The simple wraparound features two hip pockets, a folded collar and secure waist tie.

Parachute Waffle Robe $120 $103.20 Buy It

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt

‘Tis the season for multiple bedding layers. Add this cloud cotton quilt, stuffed with an insulating polyester fill, to your bed display for some extra warmth.

Organic Cloud Cotton Quilt $259 $207.20 Buy It

Shearling Wool Clogs

Start your day on the right foot with these shearling clogs, which Parachute claims are like “clouds for the feet.” The cozy shoes are made out of 100% wool but are still breathable for all-day wear, and feature sturdy foam soles for stepping out of the house.