Our Place’s New Shabbat Set Has Everything You Need for the Holidays

Ahead of the Jewish High Holidays, Our Place has debuted a new lineup of specialty cookware as part of their Traditionware collection, which features add-on items to be used with their bestselling Always Pan. And, yes, the new pieces are just as gorgeous, colorful and versatile as everything else from Our Place, which has quickly become home to some of the most sleek and functional cookware items on the internet.

Their latest release, the Shabbat Set, is a bundle of four items catered toward Friday night Sabbath dinners. The limited-edition set comes with an oven pan specifically designed to fit and bake up to two challah loaves, complete with a reusable nonstick oven mat with measurements to help with sizing. In addition to baking, the pan doubles as a stovetop griddle for whipping up other traditional foods such as latkes and matzo brie.

In the set, you’ll also get a beautifully designed cotton challah cover, created in collaboration with the artists at Minna and two beeswax candlesticks for a pre-dinner candle lighting ritual.

With the release, Always Pan has also debuted a new limited-edition hue called Eve, a deep aquatic teal that looks so good it’ll double as an objet d’art on the stovetop or table. Considering the bundle’s versatility — a staple of the kitchen essentials brand — the set is a total deal at only $150. It’s currently available to purchase on the Our Place website.

The Shabbat Set follows other specialty cookware items that are part of Our Place’s Traditionware Collection, including the Spruce Steamer, perfect for making dumplings and other Asian treats, and the Tahdig Trio, made for rice and meat-heavy Persian meals.

If you or a loved one is planning a home-cooked Sabbath dinner any time soon, then the Shabbat Set makes for the perfect gift.

