Our Place’s Bestselling Always Pan Is Less Than $100 Right Now

Our Place’s bestselling Always Pan isl less than $100 right now, cheaper than we’ve ever seen it.

The brand’s Black Friday Sale wipes up to 35% off the retail price of practically everything on their site, including coveted cookware pieces such as the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, in addition to newer faves such as the Oven Pan, Shabbat Set and Midi Plates/Bowls.

Also included in the sale is Selena Gomez’s collaboration with Our Place. Gomez’s take on the Everyday Essentials Collection, currently up to 35% off, includes the Perfect Pot, Knife Trio dishes and glasses all in Selena-selected hues: an electric blue “Azul” and a lush berry pink dubbed “Rosa.”

Shop Our Place’s entire Black Friday Sale here, and check out the best deals below:

Always Pan (35% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan was already beloved for its good looks, and now it comes in two fresh hues to make your kitchen set up even sexier. The best part of the Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

Always Pan $145 $95 Buy It

Perfect Pot (30% Off)

Constructed with the same innovative principles that made the Always Pan a bestseller, the Perfect Pot does it all. Declutter your cupboard by swapping out your stockpots and dutch ovens and saucepots with this all-in-one master, with 10-inch diameter, that can boil, crisp, bake, braise, roast, steam and strain — all while sitting pretty.

Perfect Pot $165 $115 Buy It

Side and Main Plates ($10 Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

These hand-painted porcelain plates look just as sophisticated stacked on shelves as they do displayed on a tablescape, with those perfect curved edges that prevent a mess. The matte base is dotted with a speckled finish, encircled with a vibrant dash of Selena’s two pink and blue hues perfect for spring.

Side Plates $40 $30 Buy It

Drinking Glasses (15% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

You can serve everything from iced coffee and tea to wine and ice cream with these versatile glasses that add a pop of color to any space. Plus, they’re sustainably made from recycled glass and sand.

Night + Day Glasses $50 $37 Buy It

Knife Trio (47% Off)

Courtesy of Our Place

A good knife makes a world of a difference in the kitchen. This trio covers all your slicing needs: the Everyday Chef’s Knife for sturdy chopping, the Serrated Slicing Knife for breads and vegetables and the Precise Pairing Knife for prepping those tiny additional ingredients that deserve just as much care.