The Best Coats and Sweaters From ‘Only Murders in the Building’

It might be summertime but Hulu is delivering hot fall lewks on their murder mystery series “Only Murders in the Building.” Last year star Selena Gomez carried the fashion (quite literally) on her back with stunning burnt orange coats, sunny caps and statement headphones mixed together with bold plaids and turtlenecks. In the wasteland of boring reruns “Only Murders” shook the streaming-verse not only as an exciting whodunnit series, but as a reminder that while the residents of the Arconia might be dead, the fashion of New York City sweater weather was still very much alive and well.

Thankfully, the second season of “Only Murders” is no slouch on the cozy knits and statement coats. In fact, one could argue that the bar has been raised with new cast members Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine bringing their own fall fashions. Celebrate the return to podcast sleuthing and cold weather trends with our roundup of our favorite coats and sweaters from the second season of “Only Murders.”

Madewell Cable Turtleneck Sweater

Courtesy Images

This ultra-large turtleneck is perfect for curling up with a good podcast. The sweater is a wool blend so it has some stretch and is soft to the touch. The style comes in both “heather cinnabar” and “basil.”

BUY NOW: $53.55 Buy It

Diamond Sweater

Courtesy Images

The lovely diamond patterned collard sweater was sold out on & Other Stories, but no worries: we have a few good backups. Check out this checkered look from the same brand, currently on sale in both black-and-white and green.

Checked & Other Stories Sweater $129 $54.99 Buy It

Yellow Coat (30% Off)

Courtesy Images

Unfortunately, the original version of this statement coat (the Maya long double-breasted in yellow) is sold out. However, we will keep watching the skies for this canary beauty and will offer up these gorgeous dupes. There’s this cheaper number over at Amazon that will do in a pinch for $30 or you could go big with a cashmere coat from Ralph Lauren, which is on sale.

Ralph Lauren Canary Coat $2,490 $1,743 Buy It

Green Plaid Blazer

Courtesy Image

Gomez dons this stunning green plaid blazer from Maje in the second episode of the new season, which is still available on Sak’s. The classic silhouette is printed with Prince of Wales plaid, and features notch lapels, a double-breasted button front and waist flap pockets — perfect for your next trip to the office.

BUY NOW: $525 Buy It

White Double Breast Coat

Courtesy Images

The white wool coat in New York City struggle is real — how does one remain looking effortlessly fabulous while relying on public transportation to get you from one place to another? If anyone can figure it out, it’s Selena Gomez. Made from 30% recycled cotton, this double breasted masterpiece is currently on sale at Zara.

Zara White Wool Coat $199 $99 Buy It

Long Plaid Wool Coat

Courtesy Images

“Only Murders” has Schumer’s character styling in the new season. While her show-stopping long wool coat from Asos is currently sold out, there are tons of more affordable dupes available on Amazon. This double-breasted long peacoat jacket from Chartou should do the trick.

BUY NOW: $65.99 Buy It