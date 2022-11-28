The North Face’s Coveted Retro 1996 Nuptse Jacket Is On Sale for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter is coming…and The North Face has you set with all the layers, puffed sleeves and insulation you’ll need to stay warm during the year’s coldest months. Plus, the entire site is up to 40% off right now for Cyber Monday.

In addition to the site’s regular deals (which include 40% off their fleece-lined parkas and hooded jackets), customers can also get 25% off every full-priced item on the site as long as they sign up for the XPLR Pass. Don’t worry, all this requires is filling in a few basic questions — no credit card number or newsletter subscription necessary.

What really makes signing up for the XPLR Pass worth it is that you’ll be able to get your hands on the brand’s coveted 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket for as low as $240. The cropped puffer is a wardrobe essential for those that live in harsher climates, and it’s so chic that Emrata was just pictured wearing it while sitting court side with Pete Davidson.

Look through the best North Face deals below, and also check out all the best Cyber Monday deals and beauty deals.

1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (25% Off)

Courtesy of The North Face

It doesn’t get cozier than The North Face’s Nuptse Jacket, which is constructed out of 700-fill down. The lofty puffer also has a water repellant finish and a stowable hood, not to mention it’s made out of entirely recycled fabrics.

Men's 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $320 $240 Buy It

Royal Arch Parka (30% Off)

Courtesy of The North Face

The signature Arch Parka has been around since the brand’s heydey but it’s a timeless piece that’s even more worth the purchase when it’s as low as $125. The versatile piece is made out of soft-pile fleece with a durable, water repellant overlay that makes it easy to wear anywhere.

Women's Royal Arch Parka $179 $125 Buy It

Metropolis Parka III (40% Off)

Courtesy of The North Face

Those that live in colder climates will want a longer jacket that covers the legs. The Parka III does the trick, with down-filled layers, a hoodie and deep pockets.

Women's Parka Metropolis Parka III $300 $180 Buy It

Alpz Luxe Hooded Jacket

Courtesy of The North Face

The Alpz Luxe is one of The North Face’s best options for cold weather, thanks to a unique combination of goose down and synthetic Heatseeker eco insulation. A water-repellant finish also means you can wear it when the clouds roll in.