The Absolute Best Steals From Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event

Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event is here, and the the sales cutt a swath through every category on their site.

From slippers and jackets to candles and perfumes, the retailer is has kept every type of shopper in mind while rolling out these deals. And it doubles as a one-stop shop for all your holiday gifting needs (We have our eyes on Our Place’s cult-favorite Always Pan, currently $100 off, and these classic Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots).

Check out the best deals from Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals event below:

Ugg Slippers

The plush softness of a slipper and durable sole of a sandal, all in one. The new Ugg style features a slingback construction for ultimate comfort and a lightweight platform for added height.

Ugg Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal $100 $37.50 Buy It

Free People Tunic Sweater

It doesn’t get cozier than this Milo Tunic Sweater, with a slouchy silhouette that adds an effortless charm to any outfit. Contrast ribbed trims are additional details to this timeless pullover.

Free People Milo Tunic Sweater $148 $66.80 Buy It

Dr. Martens Chelsea Boots

If these classic Docs are on your holiday wish list, then now’s the time to buy. They’re nearly $100 off through Nordstrom’s limited-time Holiday Deals event. The Chelsea boot is one of the cult brand’s most versatile styles, with a chunky stacked sole that looks just as good paired with sheer tights and a dress as it does tucked underneath wide-legged pants.

Dr. Martins 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boots $200 $105 Buy It

Thread & Supply Fleece Jacket

It’s officially layering season and Thread & Supply is here to help with all of your Fall styling needs. This cropped fleece jacket is a necessary wardrobe staple, made out of plush high-pile fleece and finished with button-flap pockets.

Thread & Supply Crop Fleece Shirt Jacket $49 $26.99 Buy It

Kiehl’s Ultimate Shave Collection

Bring the Equinox spa to your home with this complete shaving kit from Kiehl’s, which is so luxe that you won’t be able to go back to the normie brands once you’ve given it a try. It makes for a useful and affordable stocking stuffer or gift for the man in in your life this holiday season.

Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Collection $33.60 Buy It

Our Place Always Pan Set

The best part of Our Place’s cult-favorite, bestselling Always Pan is its versatility, known as a do-it-all wonder than can fry, braise, sear, steam, saute and boil — all in one. Like all their products, the pan features a nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a custom steamer basket, a modular lid and a nesting spatula so you don’t have to worry about buying any add-ons once you make your purchase.

Our Place Always Pan Set $145 $95 Buy It

Adidas Retropy F2 Sneaker

Achieve the retro, 70’s sporty-chic style (a la an off-duty Princess Diana) with the Adidas F2 sneakers, which packs in modern cushioning and layers of distinct suede to seamlessly marry style and comfort.

Adidas Retropy F2 Sneaker $90 $50.62 Buy It

Open Edit Jasper Platform Boot

Everyone needs a bold boot for the winter. This pair from Open Edit combines a chunky heel and thick platform so you can live out your retro dreams, complete with a unique, square toe.

Open Edit Jasper Platform Boot $99.95 $52.47 Buy It

Maison Margiela Replica Fragrance

If you’re looking for a new scent, Maison Margiela’s award-winning Replica fragrance won’t leave you disappointed. Their unisex By the Fireplace Scent features warm notes of burning wood and chestnut. Check out of more of the best perfumes to gift this year.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Fragrance $112.40 $64.60 Buy It

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set

Candles are the new chocolate in this gorgeously deluxe advent calendar from Voluspa. It makes for the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. Check out more of the best candles and advent calendars to gift this year.

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar Candle Set $158 $126.40 Buy It

Meri Meri Linen Napkins

These pastel-hued linen napkins are the perfect touch in finalizing your Nancy Meyers-inspired home decor. This pack of three is is playfully trimmed with wavy rickrack that will instantly brighten up any tablescape ahead of holiday dinner parties.

Meri Meri Set of 4 Linen Napkins Buy It

Nordstrom Cotton Blend Wrap

Even if you’ve perfected your towel wraparound skills, there’s no question that it’s dropped to the ground at least a few times while completing your nighttime skincare routine. This water-absorbing cotton-blend wrap features a genius hook-and-loop closure that solves the problem.

Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Wrap $55 $24.75 Buy It

Sweaty Betty Leggings

If you’re familiar with Sweaty Betty, then you know that $35 for a pair of their sweat-wicking, durable and ultra-comfortable leggings is a total steal. This pair features a monochrome pattern of tiger stripes with a flattering high-waist silhouette.

Sweaty Betty All Day Embossed High Waist Leggings $78 $35.09 Buy It

Blank NYC Long Fleece Shacket

Keep your legs warm throughout the colder months with this stylish workwear-inspired shirt jacket. ade out of plush, lightweight fleece and designed in a gorgeous olive green.