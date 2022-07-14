The Best Beauty Buys At The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is upon us and the beauty deals are bananas. Don’t get bogged down by this department store’s backlog, we’ve got the trusted and best beauty buys for you below.

In addition to slashing prices off coveted items, like Charlotte Tibury’s Pillow Talk Lip Kit and the NARS Lip Trio, Nordstrom is also offering a wide array of beauty exclusive value sets for unbeatable prices on everything from Dr. Dennis Gross’ legendary peel kit to Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brow set.

Here are the best Nordstrom Anniversary beauty deals to snag before the annual sale closes out in August.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Matte lipsticks that work for anytime day or night. The Pillow Talk kit comes with several staples from the Charlotte Tilbury line including the pillow talk matte revolution lipstick, the pillow talk lip cheat pencil and the hyaluronic happikiss lipstick.

Pillow Talk Lip Kit $92 $59 Buy It

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Kit

Courtesy of NordstromThe brand the raised the bar on brows. Bushy brows being all the rage, it’s important to have a reliable brow gel in your bag. And no one does it like Anastasia. The brow pencil, definer and clear brow gel set is so necessary. Thankfully the trio is now on sale so you can check “fix my brows” off your to-do list.

Anastasia Brow Kit $68 $39 Buy It

Drybar Blowout Essentials

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Everything you need for an at-home blowout, now at a much cheaper price. All the Drybar favorites are in this set including dry shampoo, prime and prep detangler, – triple sec 3-in-1 finishing spray, the hot toddy hair protectant mist and the essential blow-dryer brush. Think of it this way, you’ll save yourself money by not having to have to go to Drybar!

Drybar Set $225 $155 Buy It

Mac Eye Attire Eye Set

Looking for a reliable and versatile palette, always turn to Mac. This tried and true makeup brand is known for making non-cakey or crumbling eyeshadows in just about every color under the sun. This kit includes a palette with shades: Pure Delight, Velvet Dreams, Pushing Your Luxe, Soothe Sailing, That Loving Feeling, Bed of Roses, Close for Comfort and Cuddle Me Up. Along with an eye khol pencil in Teddy and a carbon-black mascara.

Mac Eye Set $83 $45 Buy It

Herbivore Bath Set

Courtesy of Nordstrom

We can personally attest to the luxuriousness of the Herbivore bath line. The Coco Rose body polish exfoliates while the coconut oil just melts into your skin leaving you feeling refreshed, but not dry. The Coconut Bath Soak turns your bathwater into an oasis while the and when combined with the Calm bath salts, you have a tiny little spa in your home. And at $38 bucks this is a pretty inexpensive gift for someone who desperately needs to relax. Herbivore Bath Set $58 $38 Buy It PoshPeel Pedi Cure 3-Pack Set

It’s summer, time of the barefoot frolics and pedicure treatments. Get your feet sandal ready with the poshpeel pedi patches. Guaranteed to strip your feet of their skin and return back to a baby foot soft state of being, pick up this pack now for a low price of $37.

PoshPeel Set $60 $38 Buy It

Jo Malone Fragrance Sampler

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Ready to change up your unique scent, but not sure what smell works in practice? Instead of committing to one fragrance all the time why not get a selection? Jo Malone, a brand that has a stellar lineup of all sorts of non-offensive smells, has a sampler pack of fragrances perfect for just trying it out.

Jo Malone Fragrance Set $115 $87 Buy It

Jumbo Hinoki Hand Soap Courtesy of Nordstrom The easiest way to upgrade your bathroom is to level up your hand soap. There is nothing more luxurious than Le Labo. Now on sale, this jumbo sized hand soap smells woodsy, the “thick-textured” liquid is made with sea buckthorn, rosemary leaf and sugarcane. Also on sale from Le Labo, the delicious basil shampoo. Le Labo Hand Soap $44 Buy It Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set Courtesy of Nordstrom Olaplex is beloved by hair stylists and those looking to strengthen their locks. This three-piece set comes with No.3 Hair Perfector (which promises to reduce breakage and improving look and feel), the No. 4 Bond Maintenance shampoo and No 5 Bond Maintenance conditioner. Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set $137 $99 Buy It

PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you haven’t hopped onto the PMD facial cleanser craze yet, now’s the time. Beloved by beauty influencers everywhere, powerful cleansing device uses its unique SonicGlow technology, along with gentle silicone bristles, to break down dirt and oil from within the pores. With over 7,000 vibrations per minute, PMD promises a thorough cleanse for every skin type.

BUY NOW: $66 Buy It

Khiel’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Khiel’s body moisturizer is enriched with top-of-the-line ingredients, such naturally-derived antioxidants, cocoa butter, and sesame oil, all offering moisturizing qualities for an all-over glow.

BUY NOW: $49 Buy It