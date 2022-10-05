Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry and David Letterman Among Star-Studded Lineup of Guests on Michelle Obama’s Upcoming Book Tour (EXCLUSIVE)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Michelle Obama is hitting the road this fall to publicize her upcoming book “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” and a star-studded lineup of moderators is scheduled to appear alongside the Former First Lady for tour dates across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will start in Washington D.C with three nights at Warner Theatre between Nov. 15-17, featuring Ellen DeGeneres moderating the first two panels and American poet Elizabeth Alexander on the third. The rest of the tour events will be moderated by a slew of bold-faced names, including Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry (12/2 and 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O’Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11) and Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

“For me, ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Obama said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

The book will release on Nov. 15 and is her second book following her bestselling memoir “Becoming.” In its 336 pages, she offers a series of stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power — including her belief that when we “light up” for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

In tandem with the physical release, an unabridged audio edition of the book, read by Obama, will be released by Penguin Random House Audio. The book will be published simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world, with additional languages and territories to be announced.

Buy tickets for “The Light We Carry” book tour here, and check out the full list of dates below. Pre-order “The Light We Carry” here.

Nov. 15 – Washington D.C, Warner Theatre

Nov. 16 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

Nov. 17 – Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia, PA The Met

Nov. 19 – Philadelphia, PA The Met

Dec. 2 – Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Dec. 3- Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Dec. 5 – Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Dec. 6 – Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Dec. 9 – San Francisco, CA Masonic

Dec. 10 – San Francisco, CA Masonic

Dec. 11 -San Francisco, CA Masonic

Dec. 13 – Los Angeles, CA Youtube Theatre