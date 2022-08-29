×
The Absolute Best Labor Deals to Shop This Week

labor day deals 2022

Labor Day is finally  here, and that means unbeatable deals across a wide range of products. In a competitive market, retailers aren’t shying away from big-time sales, slashing the price of coveted items by up to 80% off.

From Our Place’s Always Pan to Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum, here are absolute best Labor Day deals to shop through the weekend.

Best Buy (Up to 80%Off)

Best Buy’s Labor Day deals cut a swath through every tech categories, such as headphones, sound bars, laptops, computers and home appliances. Our picks: Apple’s Airpod Pros ($84 off), Insignia’s Smart Fire TV ($150 off) and Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum ($100 off).

Dyson (Up to $120 Off)

Dyson’s Labor Day deals bring down the brand’s coveted cleaning appliances to their lowest prices all year. Save $100 on the Dyson V8 Absolute, $120 off the Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan, $100 off the Dyson V7 and $100 off the Dyson V8.

Brooklinen (15% Off)

Take 15% off Brooklinen’s entire website through Labor Day weekend. Our picks: their best-selling Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle ($130 off) and Down Comforter ($30 off).

Sephora (Up to 50% Off)

You can score more than 50% off your favorite makeup and skincare brands (with free shipping) on Sephora with the code FREESHIP. Our top picks: Fenty Beauty’s Body Lava Body Luminizer (50% off), Mario Badescu’s Gentle Foaming Cleanser (43% off) and Josie Maran’s Argan Oil Foundation (15% off).

West Elm (Up to 70% Off)

West Elm’s entire site is up to 70% off through the weekend. In our cart: these Modern Weave Rattan Baskets (40% off), this gorgeous Souk Wool Rug (20% off) and this dreamy Linen Duvet cover (20% off).

Adidas (Up to 50% Off)

Enjoy up to 50% off on everything from running shoes, slides, sweats, socks and other accessories on Adidas’s website. We’re obsessed with their classic Adilette Aqua Slides (only $19 right now) and Tiro 21 Track Pants (currently $45).

Lululemon (Up to 50% Off)

Enjoy half off on some of Lululemon’s most bestselling items like their Align High-Rise Leggings (and matching tank top), the Define Jacket Luon sports jacket and Court Crush Dress.

Ssense (Up to 70% Off)

There’s no better place to shop luxury fashion than on Ssense, a leading retail site that’s home to hundreds of brands such as Off-White, Agolde, Acne Studios, Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Nanushka and more. Their Labor Day sale has deals up to 70% off. Our favorites: these Acne Studios sneaks (25% off), this Hollywood-loved Jacquemus cardigan (51% off) and this amazing Acne Studios wool scarf (38% off).

Nordstrom (Up to 60% Off)

Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale includes deals on designer fashion, home goods, beauty and activewear. In our carts: Our Place’s Always Pan (25% off), NuFace’s Mini Facial Toning Device (30% off) and this Botkier leather tote bag (40% off).

REI (Up to 50% Off)

Save up to 50% on REI’s entire site through Labor Day weekend. Highlights: Trailbreak 20 Sleeping Bag (40% off), the Quarter Dome SL 2 Tent (30% off) and Trail 25 Backpack (30% off)

Paula’s Choice (20% Off)

Paula’s Choice’s award-winning scin care is up to 20% off site-wide right now, including their Pore Normalizing Cleanser, Oil-Free Moisturizer and Niacinamade Body Serum.

Samsung (Up to 50% Off)

Samsung has unbeatable sales on all types of tech for one of the year’s biggest deals event. Save up to $500 on the brand’s buzzy Neo QLED 8K TV, $200 off their best-selling Freestyle projector and up to $1,200 off on home appliances such as washer and dryers, refrigerators and dishwashers.

