Julia Garner’s Textured Curls: How to Get the Look

Julia Garner can master almost as many hair styles as she can accents. Before taking home her third Emmy for her supporting role in “Ozark” on Monday night, the 28-year-old actor stepped onto the carpet in a richly textured Gucci dress and smoky eyes — finished with a perfectly disheveled updo of curls to pull together her rocker-chic look.

“We wanted her look to feel effortless, and to play off the structured silhouette of the dress,” Garner’s hair stylist, Bobby Eliot, tells Variety. “Julia’s hair has the most incredible natural texture, which was the inspiration for the look.”

In order to accentuate Garner’s natural curls (and keep them tight all night long), Eliot used a mix of products from the celebrity-loved haircare brand Steven Knoll, in addition to luxe styling equipment from Ghd Hair (whose bestselling curling wand is currently 20% off).

Below, check out all the products Eliot used to perfect Garner’s Emmys night look:

Stephen Knoll Concentrated Hair Serum

Courtesy of Stephen Knoll

“I started off by spraying the Stephen Knoll Style Memory Lotion all over the hair. I then layered in the Stephen Knoll Smooth Finishing Treatment and one pump of the Stephen Knoll Concentrated Hair Serum.”

Ghd Detangling Comb

Courtesy of Ghd

“Using the Ghd Detangling Comb, I combed in the products to melt them together and create the shape I wanted in the hair. I then individually coiled and ribboned the hair with the comb to enhance the natural curl pattern.”

Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer

Courtesy of Ghd

“Using the Ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer and Ghd Professional Hair Dryer Diffuser, I then diffused the hair. The key for this step is to not touch the hair as much as possible and let the diffuser do all the work.”

Ghd Thin Curling Wand (20% Off)

Courtesy of Ghd

“Next I used a combination of the Ghd Curve Thin Wand and Ghd Curve Creative Curl Wand. I went through and enhanced curls and created a texture alternating irons. This gave the hair a lived-in undone texture.”

Stephen Knoll Finishing Treatment

Courtesy of Stephen Knoll

“I then used a pea-size amount of Stephen Knoll’s Smooth Finishing Treatment, first warming the product in my hands and then shaking out the hair for added volume and texture.”

