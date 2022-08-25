John Legend Brings His Songwriting Chops to MasterClass

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

John Legend is the latest A-lister to join the rapidly growing e-learning platform MasterClass, announced Thursday morning.

The Grammy-winning songwriter, singer and musician will teach a class on songwriting, in which he’ll break down the composing process of some his most popular hits and offer inspiration for artists looking to find a unique voice. In one course, Legend offers an exclusive sneak peek into the creation of his latest single “Free” off his upcoming album, followed by a powerful performance of the song with a gospel choir.

“Songs are core to who we are and are such an important part of humanity,” Legend said in statement. “My class will give you the tools to find your voice, figure out who you are and establish yourself with longevity so you can make a real impact through music.”

Legend will also use his chart-topping songs “All of Me,” “Again” and “Dope” as case studies, demonstrating how he uses mumble tracks to record melodies and how specific structures can help tell a complete story. One highlight of the course is an analysis of his songwriting process for the Oscar-winning song “Glory,” which he wrote for the film “Selma.” Among his many takeaways are the importance of being a strong collaborator and learning how to blend genres.

“John’s ability to craft songs that resonate in both intimate moments and timely movements makes him one of the most accomplished songwriters of the time,” David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said in a statement. “In his class, he brings members into his songwriting process, teaching them how to use their own experiences to write songs that have the ability to change the world.”

Legend’s MasterClass debuts ahead of his eighth studio album “Legend,” set for release on Sept. 9 from Republic Records. The multi-platinum artist is the first Black man to earn an EGOT, with 12 Grammys, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony and an Emmy to his name. Last weekend, the singer kicked off the second leg of his critically acclaimed “Love in Las Vegas” residency, which runs through October.

