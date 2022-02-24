JBL’s Best-Selling Earbuds Are Half Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
JBL might be best known for their speakers, but their wide-ranging line of wireless earbuds — consistently updated with new models — has quickly become one of the audio company’s best-selling products.
The popularity of JBL’s earbuds means a lot given the competitive market, with many flocking to the Samsung-owned brand for a more affordable version of Apple AirPods. Now, JBL’s best-selling earbuds are 50% off on Amazon, bringing their price down to less than $50. Compared to its usual $100 price-tag (and $190 Apple AirPods,) it’s a total steal.
The 125TWS and 225TWS models are both half off on Amazon, while a wide range of over-ear headphones and portable speakers are also up to 50% off on JBL’s website.
JBL 125TWS
The 125 model, which came out in 2020, packs immersive audio, a comfortable fit and a good battery life into its minimalistic design. A balanced sound profile, with some heightened bass through its “Pure Bass Sound” feature, makes it a great choice for hip-hop and EDM listeners. Reviewers also not its compact design, great for working out, and integrated microphone for easy for taking phone calls from anywhere.
JBL Tune 225TWS
The newer iteration of JBL’s bluetooth earbuds, which came out last year, boast a longer battery life and the same lightweight comfortability as all of their products. A bright and clean sound, enhanced by a deep bass foundation, promise a strong audio performance for any type of music, but its great voice intelligibility might be its most impressive feature, allowing for crisp phone conversations that you can take from anywhere.