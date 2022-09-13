Hulu Is $2 a Month With This Epic Back-to-School Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one perk to being a student, it’s the many student deals you can take advantage of by signing up with your student email address — commuter passes, movie tickets, museum passes, Amazon Prime and perhaps best of all, streaming services.

In honor of back-to-school-season, Hulu has rolled out an epic deal for all U.S college students, that brings down its monthly subscription cost by 70%. Through the end of the month, all students can get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for only $1.99/month instead of $6.99/month.

The deal is available to any U.S college students who are 18 years or older and have a university email account they can use to create an account. Through Hulu’s ad-supported plan, they’ll get unlimited access to the streamer’s vast library of original shows and movies such as “Abbott Elementary,” “Dopesick,” “Atlanta,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and dozens more.

Hulu’s vast film library also includes buzzy titles such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Elvis,” “The Batman,” “Spencer,” “Prey” and “The Worst Person in the World.”

This deal is only one of many that have rolled out in the streaming world over the past week. In honor of Disney+ Day, Disney announced that Disney+ would be down to only $1.99/month for all new users through Sept. 19. The deal also brings down the cost of their Disney Bundle, which wraps in Hulu and ESPN+ at no extra cost, to only $13.99/month.

Depending on your streaming preferences (and how soon your parents plan to cut you off from their subscription plans), you’ll wan to jump on one or both of these deals fast.

