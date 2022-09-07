This Hulu Live TV Deal Gets You $20 Off Ahead of the NFL Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Hulu is offering a $20 discount off their Hulu + Live TV Bundle for three months ahead of the NFL season.

The limited time deal, which runs through Oct. 19, brings the cost of the bundle to only $49.99/month. Hulu’s Live TV Bundle normally costs $69.99/month. In addition to offering more than 75 live TV channels, the package also includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus at no extra charge.

Hulu’s recent campaigns — most recently bundling in Disney Plus and ESPN Plus into their Live TV bundle, and now offering a limited-time deal to new and existing subscribers — is one of the many reasons the streamer has become one of the top pay-TV providers for cable-cutters. Including its large on-demand subscriber base, Hulu reported a total of 46.2 million paying subscribers at the end of their most recent quarter.

In addition to the NFL season, which kicks off Sept. 8, Hulu Live TV also carries regional sports networks such as the MLB, NBA and NHL.

With Disney Plus, you get access to your favorite titles from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, while ESPN Plus includes live sports, original commentary and their award-winning “30 for 30” library (next up is an exclusive feature on Colin Kaepernick that debuts Sept. 14).

Of course, the streamer is also home to hundreds of original shows and movies such as “The Bear,” “Prey,” “Only Murders in the Building, “Love, Victor,” “Pam and Tommy” and Academy Award-winning films such as “West Side Story” and “Spencer.” New arrivals to Hulu this month include Steven Levitan’s anticipated new series “Reboot” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.”

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV below:

Buy Now: $49.99/Month Buy It