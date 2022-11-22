Hulu Is Down to $2 per Month With This Epic Black Friday Deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially giving season in the streaming world. Hulu has just announced the return of their annual Black Friday deal, which brings down the cost of their basic, ad-supported plan to only $1.99/month. The deal, which runs from Nov. 23-28, saves subscribers $72 during a 12-month period.

The limited-time Black Friday campaign aside, there’s no better time to subscribe to Hulu. The streaming platform has gained an even more competitive edge in recent months with the addition of dozens of new titles. Acclaimed original programming include “The Kardashians,” “The Dropout,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” while their vast streaming library also includes tried-and-true classics such as “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “American Horror Story” and “Snowfall.”

Meanwhile, the Kumail Nanjiani-led “Welcome to Chippendales” and the highly anticipated “Fleishman Is in Trouble” series are in our queues.

You can also sign up for Hulu’s ad-supported plan with their Disney Bundle, which adds Disney+ (no ads) and ESPN+ (with ads) for $13.99/month in total — a total steal compared to what you’d be paying for all three streamers separately. With this plan, you’d get access to Disney classics, all the Marvel movies and shows, as well as your favorite Pixar films.

Sports fans will also appreciate the inclusion of ESPN+ in the Disney Bundle, which live streams the biggest sports events from the best leagues and tournaments in the world. We have our eyes on the World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Nov. 20, and the PFL Championships which begin on Nov. 25.

Sign up for Hulu’s limited-time Black Friday deal below: