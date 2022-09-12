How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 Emmys have finally arrived — a night to celebrate the most talked about, written about and tweeted about shows of the year. This year, HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” earned the most nominations of the year (25 and 20 nods, respectively), while Netflix’s “Squid Game” has already made history as the first non-English language series to compete in the best drama category.

Other notable nominees include “The White Lotus,” which will likely dominate the limited series categories, and ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” whose anticipated success tonight will be notable as one of the few network shows being honored at the Emmys.

Kenan Thompson, the longest-tenured cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will make his hosting debut this year.

Ahead, check out everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony to enjoy all the entertainment from the comfort of your couch.

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The 2022 Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The ceremony was moved from Sunday to Monday night because of Sunday Night Football.

Will there be an Emmys red carpet?

The Live from E! Countdown begins at 2 p.m. PT, with the official red carpet coverage hosted by Laverne Cox kicking off at 3 p.m. PT. NBC will not be hosting any pre-show coverage, instead opting to air “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” and “Access Hollywood” during their usual time slots before the Emmys begin.

How can I watch the 2022 Emmys Online?

The Emmys will air live on NBC but cord-cutters can access the full livestream on Peacock, the network’s streaming platform. A year-long subscription to Peacock Premium is currently only $1.99/month, 60% cheaper than its normal price. Through Premium Plus, which costs $9.99/month, you can access the same live content as Premium but with no ads and with the ability to download shows and movies to watch offline.

Those without cable can also access the live stream on a number of live TV streaming platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Stream the 2022 Emmys below:

