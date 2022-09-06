Harry Styles Makes a Convincing Case for the Matching Gucci Luggage Set at Venice Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s been no lack of drama at this year’s Venice Film Festival thanks to the behind-the-scenes tabloid gossip circulating around Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which premiered on Monday. So, it’s only fitting that Harry Styles landed in Venice in a dramatic fit.

Styles, who stars as the cunning suburban husband to Florence Pugh’s Alice in the retro thriller, arrived at the Venice Airport sporting a ’70s-inspired ensemble courtesy of Gucci, who Styles has been in collaboration with since last June. He sported the Italian label’s double-breasted jacket in burgundy, monogram sweater vest, flare jeans and Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers.

But Styles made the biggest statement with his matching leopard-print luggage set, including Gucci’s pony hair Jackie 1961 crossbody bag, leopard-print pony hair suitcase and a mini case. The hard-shelled cases have an Old Hollywood sensibility to them, designed with a showy animal print design that calls to mind over-the-top styles embraced by rock-and-rollers of an earlier generation — it’s on brand for Styles, who has been taking the stage for his ongoing tour in bright pink boas, skin-tight neon shirts and an abundant mishmash of prints and patterns.

Unfortunately, the exact Gucci luggage that Styles owns is no longer available anywhere online. But there are dozens of similar styles, especially for those who might be interested in a more versatile design.

Shop some of the best Styles-inspired Gucci pieces below:

Gucci Medium Suitcase

Like Styles’ hard-shelled case, this GG Medium Suitcase has a vintage influence. However, instead of a leopard print design, it’s defined by the House’s monogram in GG Supreme canvas and the Web detail. These archival elements are completed with brown leather detailing.

Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

The Jackie 1961, a classic style that was introduced in 2020, is the exact style that Styles wore while deplaning at Venice Airport. While Styles’ leopard print isn’t available online, the classic bag comes in dozens of sleek colors and patterns, and all include a detachable shoulder strap for versatile styling.

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle Sneakers

The Gazelle sneaker is one of the most popular pieces to come out of any of Adidas and Gucci’s many collaborative collections. The classic white sneak features a Gucci trefoil print, Adidas’ classic three stripes and the GG monogram for a hybrid, timeless design.

