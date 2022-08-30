How to Watch Guy Fieri’s New Hollywood Cooking Game Show ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Flavortown is back — and it’s better than ever.

Guy Fieri returns to the Food Network this week with a new cooking game show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.” The series, which is the beloved host’s fourth show with the network, is stacked with celebrity guests such as Alyssa Milano, Penn and Teller and Natasha Leggero, who will compete in food-related games and trivia for a chance to win a prize for their favorite charity. A trailer that came out earlier this month sees contestants playing classics like charades and hot potato, garnishing a pizza to resemble Guy Fieri and blind-decorating a cake.

Supporting Fieri in his hosting duties is chef Antonia Lofaso, a fan-favorite fixture on Bravo’s “Top Chef,” “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”

“If you put a game show, late night talk show and a food competition show in a blender, you get ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,’” Fieri said in a statement. “It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to — filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around.”

The new show, which Guy Fieri also executive produces, joins an already-packed portfolio from the celebrity chef, which currently includes “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champions,” “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” and “Guy’s All-American Road Trip.”

