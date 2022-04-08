Goop’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide Is Here: Eight Vibrators, $16,000 Worth of Jewelry and Lots of Cookware

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood’s self-care guru is back with another gift guide just in time for Mother’s Day — and there’s no orgasm-scented candle in sight.

There are, however: eight vibrators, $16,000 worth of jewelry and more nutrient-rich elixirs and serums than one can count.

Gwenyth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness company has been churning out thoughtfully curated seasonal gift guides for the past 13 years, and despite the flak its received in the past for its outrageously pricey inclusions (remember the $10,500 Chanel sled?), it’s grown to include a diverse selection of health, wellness and home goods within a healthy price range.

This year’s Mother’s Day gift guide includes sleek kitchen goods from their in-house cookware brand, luxury jewelry from celebrity-loved brands such as Foundrae and functional devices like this portable Theragun massage gun and Courant charging tray.

Shop Goop’s full Mother’s Day gift guide here, and check out the best offerings below:

Fry Pan Set

Goop’s own in-house brand for kitchen goods is giving the Always pan a run for its money. These two 10-inch and 12-inch pans from their 10-piece cookware set are the two pieces that will likely get the most daily use, perfect for eggs, sautéeing, veggies and quick sauces. They’re made with GreenPan’s Thermolon Minerals Pro technology for a nonstick, non-toxic and dishwasher-safe finish. Like all things Goop, it looks as luxurious as you’ll feel while using them, finished in creamy ecru with gold finishing.

Segovia Side-Button Puff-Sleeve Sweater

Every stylish mom is on the constant lookout for a statement sweater. The Segovia is a riff on their best-selling Foster knit, featuring puffed sleeves, subtly pleated shoulders and decadent fisherman’s rib. But comfort comes first for a mom that alway’s doing ten things at once. Luckily, this dreamy piece is made out of Merino wool so soft it’ll be hard for her to change out of it at the end of the day.

Foundrae Crest Gemstone Heart Necklace

Nothing says “I love you” quite like golf-filled jewelry from Foundrae, the buzzy New York-based luxury jewelry boutique frequented by the likes of high-wattage stars such as Michelle Obama, Olivia Wilde and Zendaya. Their celebrity clientele is no surprise given the care that goes into every one of their pieces, each featuring unique and authentic tenets carrying different symbolic meanings. This necklace’s heart token is sealed in a crest-shaped clear quartz, attached to an 18-carat gold paperclip chain for a modern touch.

Smart Growhouse

For the plant mom, this high-tech growhouse makes for a one-of-a-kind gift. Grow herbs, leafy greens, succulents and more from this remarkably stylish box that’s small enough to fit on the kitchen counter. Using full-spectrum LED, it utilizes the unique wavelengths of light to support seed growth, vegetative growth and flowering.

Catch 3 Wireless Charging Tray

Wether your mom has her own at-home work set up, or is going into the office, this sleek and handy charging tray from Courant is one of those practical indulgences that she won’t be able to imagine not having once you give it to her. The cable-free charging pad is finished in premium Belgium linen, featuring a designated spot for phone charging and a separate spot for her to keep all her hard-to-corral accessories organized in one place.

Staub 5.5 Qt. Round Cocotte

If your mom starts prepping her sauces for dinner before you’re even awake, then she deserves the best cocotte on the market. You can’t go wrong with this durable and absolutely gorgeous Staub cookware piece, which works for everything from stews and casseroles to soups and roasts. The France-based brand prides itself on its best-in-class heat retention and distribution but its most notable design feature are spikes on the tight-fitting lid which help gather moisture and release it evenly back into your food.

La DoubleJ Oven Glove and Pot Holder

It’s no surprise that La DoubleJ and 1st Dibs (the eclectic design marketplace) teamed up for a kitchen apparel collection that’s so stunning you don’t even have to make use of it aside from hanging it on the wall as decor. But aside from its mesmerizing geometric pattern, the pot and oven holders get the job done when it comes to efficiently cooking up a meal.

Neom Organics Luxury Skin Treatment Candle

You get a surprising two-in-one use out of this innovative candle, which turns into a hydrating body oil once the wax is melted. The hand-poured candle has relaxing notes of lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood oils. It’s specifically designed to not burn too hot, meaning you can rub the extracts of cocoa-sea butter, baobab, jojoba, rapeseed and soybean oils all over your skin for an instant massage.

Zwilling Milk Frother

The only real secret to making barista-grade coffees from home is a premium milk frother. This one from Zwilling allows you to aerate cold or hot milk with the press of a button that will add an instantly creamy texture to cappuccinos, lattes and any other espresso-based drinks. Thanks to its removable parts, it’s a dream to clean, ensuring that its stainless steel finish is always gleaming.

Flower Dinner Plate

Bring the beauty of Capri to your mom’s home with this Positano-inspired dinner plate. The hand painted design will make any home-cooked meal look picture-perfect.

Mansur Gavriel Everyday Soft Tote

Moms have a lot of places to be, and even more things to carry wherever they go — and having a stylish accessory in tow while it’s all happening makes the chaos that much more manageable. Mansur Gavriel knew this when they made this oversized tote that’s roomy enough to hold basically anything they’ll need, but designed in an understated calf leather that can seamlessly transition from the office to drinks.

Kiki de Montparnasse Etoile Bullet Vibrator

It wouldn’t be a Goop gift guide without one (or eight) vibrators. If you’re looking to show your appreciation to your partner this year, you can’t go wrong with a gift centered around self-care. And nothing does the job more efficiently than a sex toy. This compact and discreet device is perfect for moms who don’t want the little ones in the house coming across their bedside arsenal. It’s pinpointed for clitoral stimulation with ten distinct vibration modes to play with.

Deiji Studios 05 Set

Feeling truly rested can seem like a superpower to most moms. So finding a way to optimize sleep is always important. This set from Deiji studios is perfect for the warmer months, made out of French linen that keeps you covered but allows for a fresh breeze throughout the night.

Artipoppe Zeitgest Baby Carrier

New moms know the struggle when it comes to finding a baby carrier that’s comfortable for them and the baby. And finding one that’s sleek, to boot? It’s a done deal. Artiepoppe is arguably the best on the market, loved for its breastfeeding-friendly design, and plush, adjustable straps. Plus, it’s large enough to fit babies up to two years old.

Paradiso Eau da Perfum

It’s never the wrong time to experiment with a new scent. This fresh fragrance is perfect for summer, packed with delicious notes of mangosteen, plumeria, patchouli leaves, blood orange, Italian bergamot, oakmoss and cedar. The new scent made from the Maker hotel founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg also comes in a gorgeous vintage bottle that looks chic on any counter.

Theragun Mini Rose

The only gift better than an appointment to the spa might be the Theragun, which promises spa-level massages at the press of the button — whenever, wherever. The Mini Rose is the best option because it’s small enough to fit in your purse, but doesn’t sacrifice any of the percussive benefits that the advanced gun is known for.

