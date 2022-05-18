25 Father’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many types of dads, and even more types of gifts you can buy them this Father’s Day. While the golf dads and stogie-smoking patriarchs aren’t entirely extinct, there’s an entire spectrum of fathers out there whose perfect gift is waiting for them. Here’s to the tech nerds and entertainment junkies; foodies and wine aficionados; camping enthusiasts and hiking fanatics; and avid readers and journalers, all of whom also call themselves dad.

We rounded up the most unique Father’s Day gifts we could find — featuring everything from a vinyl-of-the-month subscription service to a cooking MasterClass subscription — so you can surprise the patriarch of your family, or any father-figure in your life, with something just as unique as them.

Check out more gifts for men here.

For the Stylish Dad

Versatile Shirt-Jacket

Even the most stylish men appreciate a do-it-all piece that they can incorporate into an everyday outfit, and lessen some of the decision fatigue that can come with picking out a new fit. This shirt-jacket from Everlane transitions easily from winter to spring, with a heavy twill texture that works as a light jacket and a mid-layer for colder weather.

Vibrant Socks

Since 2008, the Swedish company Happy Socks has been spreading good vibes through their colorful, pattern-packed socks, reimagining the role that the oft-neglected (but very essential) accessory plays in your everyday life. With playful designs, that range from classic polka-dots to pop-art bananas, their gift boxes have a version of fun for every type of dad.

Mesh Strap Watch

A mesh strap is usually all it takes to transform a functional watch to a statement jewelry piece. This minimalist piece from Movado features a blank black dial (sans numerals) that makes a stunning contrast against its stainless steel watch set and matching band.

For the Music Junkie

Vinyl of the Month Club

If your dad is a self-proclaimed music buff (and won’t let you hear the end of it), then you can’t go wrong with basically any super deluxe edition vinyl. But if you don’t feel confident enough in his music taste, this subscription service from Amazon does all the work for you, delivering a different Golden Era vinyl a month based on your dad’s preferences, whether it be Wu-Tang, Led Zeppelin or The Grateful Dead. But if your dad is a real Deadhead, you might want to also go for some one-of-a-kind Grateful Dead merch that we rounded up here.

Wireless Earbuds

Urbanears is one of the best new wireless earbud companies on the market, offering crystal-clear audio at a fraction of the price of competitors and boasting three sleek colorways to match any outfit or mood. The best part of Urbanears is its sustainability practices: they are made of 97% recycled materials so your dad can rock out with a clean conscious.

For the Comedy Fan

Comedy Show Tickets

The world’s best comics are finally back on the road again after more than a year of cancelled and postponed tour dates. Take your pick between legends such as Chris Rock and Jim Gaffigan, or Ali Wong and John Mulaney. Check out all the comedians going on tour in 2022 here.

‘Sick in the Head’ by Judd Apatow

The past year has seen dozens of new comedy book releases, such as Hannah Gadsby’s “Ten Steps to Nannette” based on her latest standup special and Jerry Seinfeld’s “Is This Anything?” in which the comic breaks down his most iconic jokes line by line. In Judd Apatow’s “Sicker in the Head,” the producer and comedian compiles another anthology of enthralling longform interviews with some of the biggest luminaries in the business, in addition to buzzy “up-and-comers” such as Bowen Yang Ramy Youssef.

For the Dad Who Loves ‘Top Chef’

Wusthof Santoku Knife

The popular German-made knife is impressively affordable considering its durability and precision. The high carbon stainless steel blade is crafted to resist corrosion and dulling, and will ensure that your dad will never want to leave the kitchen. But if your dad is a knife aficionado or might want more options, check out our expansive guide for more “Top Chef”-inspired knives and kitchen accessories.

‘Asian American: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes from the Philippines to Brooklyn’

This book is a must if your dad’s favorite “Top Chef” star is Dale Talde (and honestly, how can it not be?) His ultra-popular Brooklyn restaurants Talde, where he reimagined iconic Asian dishes with unique Americana influences, and Pork Slope were beloved among New Yorkers. In his first cookbook, the beloved chef shares some of the best recipes that catapulted him into fame. And if you’re looking for more there’s always Gregory Gourdet’s brand new book, and Kristin Kish’s fantastic collection of recipes.

Massimo Bottura MasterClass Cooking Class

Whether your dad has a natural knack for cooking, or has a resolution to get better in the kitchen, MasterClass is a super fun way for him to dedicate more time to the hobby. In Bottura’s MasterClass, the chef of the three-Michelin-star restaurant Osteria Francescana teaches viewers how he puts his own modern and innovative touches on classic, regional Italian recipes. But if your dad isn’t a huge Italian fan, then he can opt to learn from Gordon Ramsay on American-style cooking, Aaron Franklin on Texas BBQ, James Suckling on wine appreciation among dozens of others.

For the Dad Obsessed With a Perfect Home Theater

Portable LCD Projector

This projector is a great deal considering its convenient portability and high resolution projection. It’s packed with an 100-inch projection screen, and a durable exterior makes it an ideal option for camping, trips or that outdoor movie theater that your dad is always talking about setting up in the backyard.

Wireless Outdoor Patio Speaker

Of course, to your father’s dismay, it can’t really be considered a legit theater unless you have high-tech speakers to give your favorite movies the audio they deserve. This weather-resistant speaker can handle harsh weather conditions, and is both bluetooth adaptable and wireless, making it the perfect option for an outdoor movie night. Plus, it comes in either black or white for him to choose from depending on his patio decor.

For the Dad Who Never Misses a Weekend Hike

Theragun Mini (10% Off)

Theragun is a favorite within Hollywood — celebrated celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback, who worked with Alexander Skarsgaard for “The Northman” cites the percussive massage tool as one of his must-have fitness recs for helping out with aches and pains after a workout. “They’re actually paying for research to see how different types of vibrations will treat people differently,” Skarsgaard told Variety. “They’re definitely by far the best. I have all of them.”

Yeti Tumbler

You can’t go wrong with a Yeti tumbler. Their best-selling Rambler is ultra-insulated to keep drinks cold to the touch throughout the day, and comes with their customer-favorite stackable lid and straw to help reduce single-use plastics.

Lululemon License to Train Pant

The only thing wrong with these Lulu joggers is that they might be impossible to get off your dad once you give them to him. But with anti-stink and abrasion-resistant fabric, that shouldn’t be much of a problem. The tapered pants are designed for training and active wear, but its flattering fit makes them versatile enough to wear almost anywhere. If your dad prefers less outfit changes throughout the day, then these pants are for him.

For the Grill Master

Big Green Egg

If your dad is an expert griller always messing around to find the best temperature for their meats, then the Big Green Egg will be the best present they get this year. The acclaimed Kamado grill by Big Green Head is so beloved that it’s attracted an entire cult following of consumers called Eggheads. While it’s more expensive than traditional gas or charcoal grills, its design is wholly unique in that you fill the grill’s lower hemisphere to the top with hardwood charcoal, which once they start heating up, are trapped by cast-ceramic walls and a heatproof gasket to allow for precise temperature control. In general, their design is made for maintaining low, slow-cooking temperatures, simply not possible with more traditional grills at a lower price point.

Holy Grail Burger Subscription

With Holy Grail’s one-of-a-kind Burger Lab Subscription, you can gift dad two types of high-end burgers every month. Choose from their Wagyu Beef or Carrot-Fed burgers or Wagyu Brisket/Short Rib blend, and get grilling. For serious meat-loving dads, pair it with this all-in-one grill kit that he can use for his next outdoor barbecue.

For the Philosophical Dad

Lavazza Espresso Machine (37% Off)

The other side of the outdoorsy, hike-going dad coin may be the brooding espresso drinker who wakes up early to read and journal. Affordable espresso makers are hard to come by, which is why the deal on this Lavazza machine is such a big deal. This one comes with two coffee selections, visual alerts and a transparent water tank, and is currently 37% off.

Moleskine Classic Notebook (17% Off)

You can’t go wrong with a classic Moleskine, whose pages are perfect for any type of note-taking. Choose from a variety of colors, and from a wide range of page designs (blank, dotted, ruled and squared) based on what your dad will be using it for.

For the Dad With a Skincare Routine

Cologne

Malin + Goetz have perfected the scent for men, mixing citrusy and spicy notes into this dark rum fragrance. The alluring mix lasts all day and works just as well for a day out in the tropical sun as it does in a dark bar with friends.

Beard Trimming Set

For a man with a beard, this grooming set is a godsend. This affordable and comprehensive kit, which includes three comb attachments and and long-lasting sharp blades, has everything he’ll need to style his stubble to perfection. He’ll have whiskers to rival Oscar Isaac in no time.

For The Dad Who Thrives In Their Home Office

Ergonomic Office Chair

If your dad complains about his back problems, the only solution you might be able to offer him, short of a back massage, might be an ergonomic chair for work. This high-rated one from the Office Store comes with a breathable progrid back with built-in lumbar support, perfect for anyone working from home. But if your dad prefers the massage, you can always gift him this insane bluetooth-powered massage gun instead.

iPad Case and Keyboard (10% Off)

Detachable keyboards and trackpads for the iPad are a game-changer for anyone looking for a portable laptop without buying a whole new device. If your dad travels a lot for work, or simply can’t figure out the touch-screen keyboard, then this all-in-one iPad case is the perfect gift. Plus, this one from Logitech is currently 23% off. Of course, he’ll already need an iPad for it to make sense. If you really want to ball out, this 8th Generation iPad is currently on sale.

For the Gadget-Obsessed Dad

Rechargeable Wireless Headphones (37% Off)

If your dad can’t figure out how to wear AirPods without them constantly falling off, then he’ll appreciate these high-tech, rechargeable headphones that sit comfortably around the head. They include a five-button control: play/pause/answer/hang- up, equalizer, next track/volume up and previous track/volume down. Plus, it allows for Micro SD card plug-ins, has a built in radio receiver and comes with a mic for hands-free calling.

Wireless Phone Charger

If your dad get excited by new tech, then he’ll love these wireless Anker phone chargers. The two-set pack comes with a charger for both the home and the office, using a high-efficiency chipset that can quickly charge almost any type of smart phone. What makes these special is a smart design that allows users to continue using their phones while giving it juice: turn it on its side to charge in landscape mode if you wan to watch a video, or put it back to portrait mode if you want to use facial recognition or send a text.