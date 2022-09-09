Here’s What’s Inside the 2022 Emmys Gift Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Presenters and nominees at the Emmys Awards will have the chance to take home a lot more than just a gold statuette this year, thanks to celebrity marketing company Backstage Creations who have curated luxury swag bags that will be given out during the live show.

Attendees will be able to visit the invitation-only Giving Suite, at the backstage of the Microsoft Theatre, in order to purchase this year’s offerings, whose profits will benefit the Television Academy Foundation. In addition to the chance to buy high-ticket items such as luxury resort vacations from Four Seasons Nevis, RiverView Ranch Montana and Museum Hotel Cappadocia Turkey, visitors will also take home a gift bag packed with high-end skincare, jewelry, candy and books.

The 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, take place on Monday, Sept. 12 and will broadcast live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre at 5 p.m. PT.

Below, check out all the luxe gifts featured in the 2022 Emmys Swag Bag:

Erin Flynn Jewelry

The Bay Area designer created a custom collection for this year’s Emmy Awards. Each piece will be made out of 18k gold, with designs that will debut for the first time at the Giving Suite.

Comvita Manuka Honey (50% Off)

Comvita’s Multifloral Raw Manuka Honey comes from the nectar of the Manuka flower and other New Zealand wildflowers, and contains high levels of MGO (methylglyoxal), the key antibacterial compound in Manuka honey. With a rich taste, you can use it to sweeten your tea or coffee in the morning to enjoy its health benefits.

Crane Stationary

Crane Stationary

Crane stationary has been around for 250 years, creating authentic and memorable stationary for all of life’s most important events.

Joy for All Lifetime Lineup

A history lesson for kids and teens, and a trivia game for adults, this Lifetime Lineup game promises entertainment for the whole family. The innovative card game includes 24 custom cards for people to write in events from their own group’s timeline, like “Birth of the Youngest Kid” or “Funniest Road Trip Memory.”

Golden Girls Cookbook

Enjoy a nightcap with sitcom royalty thanks to this brand new cookbook from Christopher Styler, with gorgeous food photography by Andrew Scrivani. In the 160-page book, you’ll find dozens of recipes straight from the Fab Four, including Rose’s The Fall of St. Olaf Pumpkin Cheese Cake, Dorothy’s Vodka and Black Underwear Drink, Sophia’s Double Fudge Amaretto Ricotta Cheesecake and Blanche’s Big Daddy Mint Julep.

Nu Skin

The smart ageLOC LumiSp is the newest release from the buzzy skincare brand Nu Skin, known for its cutting-edge technology and innovative designs. The facial treatment and cleansing device uses micropulse oscillation technology to deliver brighter, healthier and more youthful-looking skin.

Nutrafol

Nutrafol is the #1 dermatologist-recommended hair growth supplement. Their collection includes three bio-specific hair growth products for women and men, each formulated to address the specific internal imbalances that can lead to thinning later in life.

