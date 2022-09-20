Perfect Your ‘Do Revenge’ Halloween Costumes With These Pastel School Uniforms

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Just as Halloween costumes based off of teen movie classics, such as “Clueless” and “Heathers,” were beginning to feel stale, Netflix’s “Do Revenge” came onto the scene with a entire film’s worth of campy, private school uniforms.

This year, the pastel-hued pleated skirts and matching berets of Rosehill Country Day School make for a timely upgrade on Cher’s yellow plaid skirt that populate the streets every year. Drea and Eleanor are the new schoolgirl villains on the street…and all you need are some matching knee-high socks and loafers to tap into your own unhinged revenge plan this Hallowen.

Below, check out everything you need for a “Do Revenge” Halloween costume:

Purple or Green Plaid Skirt

Courtesy of Amazon

Although much of the costume design in “Do Revenge” is baked in fantasy, costume designer Alana Morshead did want the private school uniforms to have some semblance of reality. She told “W” that she based her designs off of South Korean school uniforms, which often include plaid skirts, berets and cardigans. She landed on pastel purples and mint greens in order to add a dream-like aura to match the rest of the film’s aesthetic.

SweatyRocks Women's Casual High Waist Plaid A Line Pleated Mini Skirt Dark Purple L $21.89 Buy It

Matching Tie

Courtesy of Amazon

To complete your look, you’ll need to match your skirt with a slim tie. Leave it loosely wrapped around the nape to give an effortless edge to the rest of the polished costume.

Lilac Purple Navy Tartan Check Seft Tie Woven Narrow Party Cool Necktie 3.15 $12.99 Buy It

Beret

Courtesy of Amazon

It isn’t “Do Revenge” without a beret.

DECOU Solid Color Classic French Artist Beret Hat 100% Wool (Lavander) $10.99 Buy It

White Knee-High Socks

Courtesy of Amazon

Every private school uniform needs a pair of white knee-high socks, preferably paired with classic loafers (which you can wear year-round).

Leotruny 3 Pairs Women's Cotton Opaque Knee High Socks (C02-3 Pairs White) $16.99 Buy It