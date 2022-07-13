Now Is the Time to Become a Person Who Wears Crocs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you always wondered what it would feel like to be a Croc person? A person who doesn’t wear these holed shoes for an occupation, but rather for the sheer comfort of it all? A person who possibly collects jibbitz? Well now you can, because the hotly debated shoe wear is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Hey, if they’re good enough for Diplo, why shouldn’t you have the courage to rock all 21 recently price-lowered jibbitz charms? These beloved (and often unfairly maligned) clogs have been around for twenty years! Founded in Colorado, their look changes from time to time with tie-dye prints and various colors, but the vibes remain the same.

What other media elites and famous people have been spotted rocking the Croc? We’re so glad you asked.

Pharrell Williams debuted his rainbow Crocs at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Black Godfather” — simple, elegant and adorned with the charms spelling “plant super dad.” He doesn’t only look comfortable; he looks amazing. Other stars who have been spotted in the Croc include Post Malone (who also has his own line of clogs), Kendall Jenner and Questlove, who wore gold Crocs to the Academy Awards before winning the best documentary statuette for “Summer of Soul.”

And, thanks to Prime Day, Crocs is having a mega sale on several classic collections. Sales are up to 50% off so… if you were ever hesitant about joining the Croc club, let this be your sign. Also if you want more options we recommend the pastel tie dye croc, the black crocband just don’t forget your jibbitz starter pack (which is also 40% off).

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Tie Dye Clog