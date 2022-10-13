Brooklinen Sale: Everything You Need for a Major Bedding Upgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you didn’t get the memo, this is apparently the month of surprise deals events.

Amazon’s October Early Access Sale (basically just a splashy name for Prime Day 2.0) just concluded Wednesday night, but dozens of retailers are churning out more sales through the end of the month. It’s partly a way to capitalize on early holiday shopping but it’s also the result of retailers having too much stuff. A record $732 billion of merchandise is sitting in warehouses so they need people like you to jump on these sales so they don’t go to waste.

Brooklinen is putting on one of the best deals events this week, slashing the price of basically everything on their site by 15%. And when they say a sitewide sale, they mean sitewide — everything from their sheet sets (sateen, percale, linen) to comforters (down feathers, down alternatives) and even new seasonal offerings in cashmere and flannel, are down by at least 15% through Monday, Oct. 17.

Shop the best Brooklinen deals below:

Classic Core Sheet Set

Bring hotel style luxury to your home with these crisp, fresh percale sheets which feature a breathable 270-count weave and matte-finish look without the price tag. All the pieces in the bundle — which include a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases — are made out of 100% Long Staple Cotton for a smooth and soft texture. Pair it with the Classic Duvet Cover for the full set.

Classic Core Sheet Set $179 $152.15 Buy It

Luxe Core Sheet Set

Upgrade your bedding with the luxe Sateen Set, which feels rich and buttery to the touch and features a 470-thread count and slightly luminous finish. Choose between nine limited-edition colors or their five classic hues to match your room decor.

Luxe Core Sheet Set $159 $135.15 Buy It

Down Comforter

If you’ve been putting off swapping out your over-worn comforter, now is the time to finally bite the bedding bullet. Brooklinen offers three types of down comforters, varying in warmth and construction, in order to meet your specific sleeping needs. The Lightweight is perfect for hot sleepers and warmer months, their All-Season is ideal for most sleepers all year ’round and the Ultra-Warm is best for cool sleepers in colder months.

Lightweight Down Comforter $189 $160.65 Buy It

Down Pillow

Just like their comforters, Brooklinen’s pillows come in three different constructions to match your specific sleeping needs. Their bestselling pillow is the versatile Mid-Plush, best for the average sleeper, while the Down-filled Plush Pillow is the softest and fluffiest and the Firm Pillow, which features a higher ratio of feathers to clusters, offers the most support for side sleepers.

Down Pillow $109 $92.65 Buy It

Super-Plush Robe

Get cozy in this lounge-friendly plush robe, inspired by the soft and fluffy texture of their bestselling Super-Plush Towels. The unisex robe is made out of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and features wide sleeve adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist.

Super-Plush Robe $99 $84.15 Buy It

Pure Wool Throw Blanket

Whether it’s folded up at the end of your bed or thrown over your living room couch, this soft blanket adds warmth to any room. This ultra-soft blanket is made from 100% soft virgin lambswool and handmade in Germany, woven in a versatile shade of grey.