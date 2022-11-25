The Best Black Friday TV Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you only buy your TV on Black Friday then you’re doing it right.

The mega-deals holiday is practically an open call to make an upgrade to your streaming experience, as online retailers like Best Buy and Amazon slash prices on dozens of 4K TVs of all sizes. Although sales initially went live live last week, some places waited until today to drop their best price-cuts.

From Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series (currently $150 off) to Samsung’s QLED (25% off), here are the best TV deals that you won’t be able to get any other time of the year. Here, check out more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals as we update them in real time.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (42% Off)

There are plenty of TV deals for Black Friday but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $300, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080p image. The newest smart TV, which is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

Toshiba – 55-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ($140 Off)

Here’s a prime example of a great set released only a year ago which is now available at a crazy discount. The Toshiba 55-inch M550 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV has every modern feature you need, but the way it’s being pushed out the door for over 50% you would think it was 20 years old. Don’t be fooled, this is a sensational price for an excellent set you’ll have on your wall for years.

Pioneer 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (28% Off)

This is a 30-day low price for the Pioneer 50-Inch Class LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV, all the way down to $230 for a set that plays well above this price point. The resolution and the hands-free Alexa controls are great, but where the Pioneer really shines is the sound. It has DTS Virtual-X Sound which creates rich, immersive sound without external speakers. Big screen, big sound, small price – sounds like a deal to us.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series ($40 Off)

Save $150 on Amazon’s new Omni series TV, which supports 4K entertainment and features built-in microphones for hands-free voice controls through. Through Fire TV, you can stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix and Hulu to Prime Video and HBO Max.

All-New Insignia 55-Inch F50 Series ($50 Off)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of full HD for only $400 with this insane deal on the brand new Insignia set. The QLED screen uses Quantum Dot technology to produce heavily saturated and vivid picture, while an Alexa voice-controlled remote allows you to search across apps and find content. Like all their sets, the F50 comes with Fire TV, with access to over a million streaming options across platforms like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Youtube and more.

