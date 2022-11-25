The Best Black Friday Dyson Deals: From Cordless Vacuums to Hair Appliances

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

You know it’s Black Friday when Dyson’s coveted products go on sale, particularly their buzzy cordless vacuums and hair appliances.

Dozens of brands have tried to replicate Dyson’s innovative vacuum design that allows for maneuverability , versatility and powerful suction that leaves any room spotless. The Shark comes close but the Dyson takes the cake.

Luckily, almost all of the best Dyson products are on a huge sale for Black Friday so you can test out the hype yourself. From the Dyson Airwrap (currently bundled in a special gift edition) to the Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum (currently $220 off), here are the best Dyson deals to shop this weekend. Shop the entire sale here.

Dyson V8 Absolute ($220 Off)

Courtesy of Dyson

The v8 Absolute is one of the most versatile vacuums out of Dyson’s lineup. A powerful direct-drive cleaner head removes ground-in dirt, making it ideal for carpet cleaning, while another edge is engineered out of soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fiber for a gentle touch on hard wood floors. Cleaning has never been easier with a one-click transformation to a handheld cleaner, a no-touch emptying bin and a wall-mounted charging dock for compact storage.

Dyson V8 Absolute $499.99 $279.99 Buy It

Dyson AirWrap (Special Gift Edition)

Courtesy of Dyson

You’ve probably heard of the Dyson Airwrap and we’re here to tell you that yes…the rumors are true. The magical hair appliance can give you blowout-worthy curls from home without damaging your hair. The new design comes with re-engineered attachments for faster and easier styling, new barrels to curl and wave in both directions and the multi-functional Coanda smoothing dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways. It makes for the perfect gift for women as we head into the holidays.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler $599.99 Buy It

Dyson Purifier ($200 Off)

Courtesy of Dyson

Dyson is also a leading brand in the purifier space, which has skyrocked in popularity in recent years as people become more conscious of the air they’re breathing. The Pure Cool Link Tower has a sealed HEPA filter, which captures ultrafine particles from all angles, uses a high-tech detection sensor that automotically turns the machine on when “bad air” is present, responds to both voice and remote controls and even doubles as a cooling fan during summer months.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan $499.99 $299.99 Buy It

Dyson Ball Animal 2 ($150 Off)

Courtesy of Dyson

The Ball Animal 2 is specifically engineered for pet homes whose floors and carpets collect more than an ideal amount of pet hair and fur. This power cleaner comes to the rescue with a powerful head that drives deep into carpet fibers to capture dust, animal hair and ground-in dirt.