The Best Theragun Deals to Shop Right Now

Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us but Therabody still has unbeatable deals on their coveted massage tools as we head into the holidays.

The Hollywood-loved brand is known for their expertly engineered devices, which all use percussive therapy to loosen knots and release tension in the muscles. Since its founding in 2018, it’s expanded in popularity from small circles of athletes to “normies” looking for instant recovery after a workout, especially now that they have Mini versions which are small enough to pack on the go.

Celebrity trainer Magnus Lgydbäck, who prepped Alexander Skarsgård for “The Northman” cites the Theragun as one of his top wellness essentials. “Jason, the founder of the company, was the first to do it and as a physiotherapist he’s super smart,” Lygdbäck told Variety last year. “They’re always one and two steps in front of everyone else. They’re doing research on it, they’re actually paying for research to see how different types of vibrations will treat people differently. They’re definitely by far the best. I have all of them.”

While Therabody devices used to go for upwards of $600 when they first came out, they’ve since lowered in price and are now cheaper than they’ve ever been with limited-time deals on the Therabody website and Amazon. The Theragun Elite, which most reviewers rank as the brand’s best device, is currently $100 off. Check out more of the best Therabody deals below:

Theragun Pro (33% Off)

The 4th Generation Theragun is the brand’s best percussive tool yet, boasting powerfully quiet, professional-grade performance. The Pro uses QuietForce Technology to quietly deliver up to 60 pounds of force, with an Active Torque Control that ensures that this power doesn’t dilute the treatment’s speed and quality.

Theragun Prime (34% Off)

The Prime is 70% quieter than earlier generations and it’s now lower than it’s ever been ($198) for a limited time. The simplified design of the Prime features the brand’s patented Theragun Triangle ergonomic handle which allows you to hold the device at a number of different angles and even allows you to adjust the speed within a customizable range accessed through the Bluetooth-connected app.

Theragun Elite (25% Off)

The Elite is widely considered one of the brand’s best devices, mostly because it packs in Theragun’s most popular features to experience the brand’s signature 5-in-1 benefits. The Elite is made with 5 closed-cell foam attachments, which can each be easily wiped clean for a more hygienic experience.

Theragun Mini (25% Off)

The smallest, lightest Theragun yet is 20% smaller and 30% lighter than earlier models. Despite its portable size (which is small enough to fit in a purse, backpack or gym bag) it still comes with three attachments for more personalization, including the gentle Dampener, the firmer Standard Ball and the pointed Thumb.

RecoveryAir Pro System Gen 1 (23% Off)

The RecoveryAir uses Therabody’s clinically-proven technology to increase circulation and reduce soreness. The compression system features five guided treatment programs, four hygienic internal overlapping chambers and overall faster recovery with more cycles in less time.