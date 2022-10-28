65 Smart Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Prove Great Things Can Come in Small Packages

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Despite common thought, some of the best gifts throughout the holiday season are packed inside stockings rather than sitting under the tree. In a time where advanced devices like portable speakers and streaming sticks are small enough to fit in a boot, there’s no saying what hidden gems will be waiting over the fireplace on Christmas Day.

Of course, some of the best stocking stuffers are the cute trinkets and accessories that people don’t think to buy for themselves. This Teeny Tiny Record Player and Grateful Dead fidget toy are some of our favorites on this list.

Below, find more unique stocking stuffer ideas to gift this year.

My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

Who doesn’t love homemade ice cream? But often the at home kits make entirely too much, why not start small with this adorable pint-sized sorbet and ice cream creator from Dash. Plus, it’s lightning fast you just freeze the cooling bowl, add the ingredients and hit the button. And presto, ice cream (or sorbet) in under 30 minutes.

Travel Size Sneaker Cleaning Kit

Got a sneaker head on your gift list? Give them the gift of kick protection with this sleek little sneaker cleaning kit. Crafted at Gentleman’s Hardware the pack includes cleaning fluid, brush a soft cloth and a little tin for storage. Sneaker scuffs begone!

Simpsons Homer Crew Socks

The very best meme from “The Simpsons” now in sock form. Stance socks has recreated the “Homer disappears in the bushes” moment, for your feet. The cotton blend sock goes to mid-calf.

Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf (70% Off)

Wrap a loved one in this cozy wool, 70% off ahead of the holidays. With a waffle-knit texture and cozy design, this felted merino scarf has been washed and boiled for a softer feel.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

For the first time ever, the epic Middle-earth series is brought together in one limited-edition collector’s box set. The ultra exclusive set includes 30 discs, featuring all six Middle-earth films in their full, extended editions. Each film is housed in a luxe leatherette portfolio and tucked into an included, Hobbit-style wood shelf (the shelf’s design was reportedly personally selected by Peter Jackson). The box set also includes a collectible, 100-page illustrated book filled with original film sketches and new artwork, plus frame-worthy watercolor paintings by acclaimed conceptual artists Alan Lee and John Howe. Check out more Lord of the Rings merch here.

Nettie Gift Card

Know someone who’s made pickleball their entire personality in recent months? Get them a giftcard to Nettie, the pickleball brand that sells everything from paddles to sweatbands, and is beloved by Hollywood’s amateur players such as Drew Barrymore.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set

Wake up to picture-perfect curls without damaging your hair with gratuitous heat exposure. The soft, satin rod creates waves, without breakage or burning your locks. Just wrap the foam rod and secure it with two satin, scrunchies and let it sit while you sleep (or live your life). In the morning, curls!

Herbivore Mushroom Magic Plumping Hydration Set

Great for every skin type, the tried-and-true Herbivore brand (famous for the Lapis facial oil) is offering an insane deal on two plumping pairs. The duo kit includes a Pink Cloud cleanser and a Pink Cloud moisture cream. Pink Cloud is made of tremella mushroom, which is known to hold up to 500 times its weight in water. Thus helping hydrate and plump your skin.

‘Midnights’ Vinyl

Swift has long embraced physical music formats like CDs and vinyl LPs for her album releases, and this time around is no different. Get the Swiftie in your life the vinyl for her latest album “Midnights,” for which she’s released four standard versions of the album on vinyl, each with its own disc color and album art, alongside four variant CD versions. Options include Moonstone Blue, Jade Green, Blood Moon and Mahogany.

Patchology Under-Eye Patch Set

A limited-edition sampler of Patchology’s best under-eye patches. Included in this bundle are five different patches that promise to de-puff, hydrate, brighten, smooth and illuminate the skin around your eyes. A perfect pick-me-up for before (and after) the upcoming New Year.

Grateful Dead Fidget Toy

This No. 1 bestselling fidget toy is a magnetic puzzle cube that can be transformed into 70 unique shapes. But aside from serving as a relaxing way to keep your hands busy throughout the day, it also doubles as a charming decor piece to add to your office or living room. In the new partnership, the cube is upgraded with famous Grateful Dead imagery such as colorful dancing bears and the the iconic “Steal Your Face” album art. Check out more gifts for the Deadhead in your life here.

Power Mist Berry Bliss

Who knew a hand sanitizer could have a cult following? Since surging in popularity throughout the pandemic, Touchland has received accolades from customers everywhere who praise the brand’s hydrating texture, gorgeous packaging and delightful smell.

Tony Soprano Funko Pop

The brand new “Sopranos” Funko Pop collection includes everyone’s favorite New Jersey mobsters: Tony and Carmela Soprano, Silvio, Paulie and Christopher. Check out more Sopranos merch here.

Festive Bottle Stopper

For the chronic dinner host who’s always popping open a new bottle of vino, these festive bottle stoppers make an absolutely adorable, functional and affordable gift.

Auto Wine Opener

It’s never been easier pop open a bottle of vino with this automatic wine opener, which pulls out the cork at the touch of a button.

World’s Smallest Bop It

Do you need a Bop It that’s the size of your hand? No. Is it absolutely adorable simply because it’s 75% smaller than its normal size (And still totally functional)? Yes. We all know someone who adores doll-sized objects, and this will be no exception.

Delaney Candlestick

Upgrade your home decor with these sleek and unique candleholders, each featuring a slightly different build and hue.

Package Free Metal Compost Container

For the eco-conscious friend that never lets a scrap go to waste. This sleek metal compost bin is small enough to fit on any tight countertop space and is a hand way to get rid of leftover food without trashing it. Check out more eco-friendly gifts here.

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Simple, elegant, Carhartt. You cannot go wrong with a Carhartt knit beanie. They last forever, keep your noggin warm and come in a variety of colors. However our favorite remains the traditional brown. Stay cozy while looking like you could potentially be handy in this style staple that works for any season.

Deer Mother Stuffed Animal

Something to snuggle with for the holidays. This adorable little deer is perfect for someone who needs a little cuddle. Made by Maileg this stuffie has faux suede antlers and an outside of cotton and linen.

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Every skincare fanatic knows the cult that is Drunk Elephant and anyone who’s tried their products know the hype is justified. This moisturizing and nourishing lip balm, packed with avocado oil, mongongo oil and Tripeptide-1, is no exception.

Evolve Together Manú Mask (5 Pack)

This Hollwood-loved face mask, worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, will come in handy as Covid-19 rates likely surge throughout the winter. Check out more of the best face masks to buy this year.

What Do You Meme? Friends Expansion Pack

Test your “Friends” knowledge with a brand new edition of What Do You Meme based off the iconic NBC sitcom. Included in the pack are 50 caption cards and 30 image cards, highlighting some of the funniest scenes from the series like Ross’s laugh-out-loud funny “Pivot” couch hysteria and Monica’s turkey head Thanksgiving moment. Check out more games inspired by shows and films here.

Anker Portable Charger

For the friend that always has a dead phone. This bestselling portable charger from Anker gets the job done, boasting one of the slimmest builds on the market, and provides more than two full charges for all kinds of smart phones such as the iPhone, Galaxy and even iPad Mini.

Zwilling Z Cut Handheld Spiralizer

Bring world-class cutlery to the kitchen with this innovative Z-shaped spiralizer, which includes three exchangeable cutting blades to produce narrow, medium or wide spirals. Check out more Top Chef-approved culinary gifts for the chef in your life here.

Golden Girls Cookbook

Enjoy a nightcap with sitcom royalty thanks to this brand new cookbook from Christopher Styler, with gorgeous food photography by Andrew Scrivani. In the 160-page book, you’ll find dozens of recipes straight from the Fab Four, including Rose’s The Fall of St. Olaf Pumpkin Cheese Cake, Dorothy’s Vodka and Black Underwear Drink, Sophia’s Double Fudge Amaretto Ricotta Cheesecake and Blanche’s Big Daddy Mint Julep. Check out more TV and film-themed cookbooks here.

Mickey Mouse Ice Pack

The Disney Adult in your life won’t be able to get enough of these adorable Mickey Mouse themed ice molds. Check out more Disney-theemed merch and gifts here.

Polo Ralph Lauren Solid Quarter Sock 6-Pack

You can’t go wrong with a pair of crew socks (or five or six…). This rainbow-hued pack from Ralph Lauren is a perfect addition to any sock drawer, especially as we head into colder months.

Truff Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce

There is no self-proclaimed foodie that won’t die over the acclaimed hot sauces from Truff, known for their signature truffle hot sauce, curated with ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle and savory spices. It’s so good it even made it into Oprah’s list of her favorite things last holiday season.

Portable Water-Proof Bluetooth Speaker

Finally, a way to listen to your favorite music and podcast while taking a shower. This mighty speaker may be small but it boasts crystal clear sound and room-filling audio through a high-performance driver and passive subwoofer.

Starface Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches

Only in 2022 would pimple patches become a fashion accessory, Everyone from Justin Bieber to Florence Pug have been seen rocking Starface’s Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches, which helps absorb fluid, reduce inflammation and shrink spots – while looking cute.

‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ by Jennette McCurdy

In her first book, Jennette McCurdy best known for her starring role in the show “ICarly,” the 30 year-old actor gets candid about the struggles she faced as a child actor on the Nickelodeon show, such as eating disorders, OCD and her infamously strained relationship with her mother Debra McCurdy who died in 2013. For McCurdy, this is her first body of work that feels like is wholly her own. Check out more celebrity memoirs here.

BUY NOW: $27.99 $17.28 Buy It

Totoro Bento Lunchbox

Any Studio Ghibli fan will appreciate this adorable Totoro bento lunchbox, featuring two compartments, a locking lid and a darling lid. Check out more of the best Studio Ghibli merch here.

BUY NOW: $21 Buy It

Merry Everything Embroidery Kit

For the cozy crafter in your group, consider this adorable embroidery kit which includes everything you need to add your own touch to everything in your home: an embroidery hoop, colored Aida cloth, needle, thread, wadding, backing disc and instructions.

BUY NOW: $23.95 Buy It

Disposable Motion Film Camera

Capture the moment with this pocket-sized disposable motion film camera, loaded with color film and a built-in flash. The Reto is one of the best on the market because it uses T800 tungsten-balanced negative film which provides distinct colors and looks when used in different lighting conditions (it’s used by top cinematographers around the world!)

BUY NOW: $23.99 Buy It

Sheer Floral Trouser Sock Set

Tights, but make them socks. Join the fairy girl fall movement with the new accessory everyone’s wearing: sheer nylon socks. Pair the light layer with loafers and trousers for an effortless outfit perfect for transitional weather.

BUY NOW: $19 Buy It

Espresso Martini Infusion Kit

If you weren’t sold on the Dirty Shirley being the drink of the summer, may I propose an espresso martini to ring in fall? Jess and John Feller’s handy infusion kit has everything you need to craft your own delicious espresso cocktail from home. The glass steeping jar comes stocked with espresso beans, cacao nibs and cinnamon. Just pour in your spirit of choice and wait a week for the ingredients to steep into an aromatic liqueur. For inspo, check out Tom Sandoval’s signature espresso martini recipe here.

BUY NOW: $25 Buy It

I’m Dreaming of a Chris for Christmas Adult Coloring Book

For a friend who treats their celebrity crushes a little too seriously. Whether they’re a Hemsworth or Pine girl, this adult coloring book will feed their thirst for at least a few months.

Happy Socks x The Beatles

Happy Socks, the Swedish sock company known for their playful and vibrant designs, just launched a brand new Beatles collection inspired by the Fab Four. The lineup includes designs inspired by the iconic band’s most memorable album art, such as the All on Board Sock, whose psychedelic style blends imagery from The Yellow Submarine film, and The Name Of Sock which features the foursome’s band logo in yellow, blue and orange. Check out more gifts for Beatles fans here.

BUY NOW: $18 Buy It

Dad Grass x George Harrison All Things Must Pass Gashtray

The George Harrison estate teamed up with Dad Grass for the ultimate weed-friendly collaboration this year. In celebration of Harrison’s 1970 album “All Things Must Pass,” the collection includes rolling papers, pre-rolled CBD joints, ash trays and stashing systems designed with imagery from the iconic Beatles member’s album and lyrics from his most memorable songs. This rolling tray features an illustration of Harrison as he poses in front of his Friar Park estate, with curved edges to catch any stray bits of bud. Check out more weed accessories to gift this year here.

BUY NOW: $15 Buy It

House of the Dragon Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

For the friend that’s giving “Game of Thrones” a second chance with “House of the Dragon.” This dense red is rich and jammy with scents of cherry tobacco and vanilla creme.

BUY NOW: $18.99 Buy It

Slip Silk Skinny Scrunchie Set

You can never have enough scrunchies.

Genius Playing Cards: Movies

Trivia night just became a lot more fun with this handy card deck, packed with unique and witty questions about film and TV, featuring 54 stars and directors. Be ready to put your non-cinephile friends to shame.

Ratatouille Legacy Sketchbook Ornament

A ratatouille ornament is timeless but it makes even more sense to celebrate Remy ahead of the film’s 15th anniversary. This ornament features a fully sculpted figure of the Pixar rat, on top of a saucer base that can easily sit atop or hang from the branches. Check out more pop-culture ornaments here.

BUY NOW: $24.99 Buy It

Personalized Leather Cord Wrap

The techies in your life may seem to already have everything they need but a cord wrap might be the saving grace they didn’t know how much they needed. This personalized leather wrap set comes in a pack of 4, and is the perfect way to organize chargers and earbuds on the go.

BUY NOW: $15 Buy It

Ouai Mini Hair Oil

The Ouai’s famous hair oil keeps even the most unmanageable hair slick and shiny. The person in your life that’s always complaining about a “bad hair day” will appreciate this tried-and-true antidote, that they can test out through this handy and portable sample size.

BUY NOW: $14 Buy It

RuPaul’s Drag Race Puzzle

RuPaul hasn’t been crowned the queen of drag race for nothing. The eleven-time Emmy winner has made a habit of slaying on his reality show’s runway countless times. Celebrate RuPaul’s most ornate, flashy and absolutely fabulous fits from the hit show in this 500-piece puzzle, which is made up of 17 photographs of the drag queen’s most memorable looks.

AirPods Leather Case (50% Off)

Give your Airpods a sleek upgrade with this minimalistic leather case, which matches everything and also keep its protected from marks and scratches.

BUY NOW: $25.50 $12.50 Buy It

Philips One Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (35% Off)

You don’t have to spend a fortune on a premium electric toothbrush. This one from Philips is perfect for a friend or family member that’s always on the go, packed with a handy carrier and rechargeable dock.

Reusable Dishcloths (21% Off)

These reusable, super absorbent dishcloths come in up to 30 playful patterns (including this vibrant lemon illustration). Made out of 70% cellulose (wood pulp) and 30% cotton, they’re an environmentally-friendly alternative to sponges and towels and absorb up to 15 times their own weight.

BUY NOW: $17.99 $14.30 Buy It

Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask

All hail the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask. This might be one of the buzziest skincare products from the past year (thanks to all the TikTok girlies that made “wet skin”a thing). But we can vouch for it: this overnight mask is just as good as the close to 10,000 rave Amazon reviews say it is.

BUY NOW: $24.00 Buy It

Fresh Vine Wine Chardonnay

This tropical chardonnay from Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough has hints of pear, green apple and lychee. But notes of hazelnut and oak intercut it with a smoky edge for a distinct taste. The pair founded Fresh Vine Wine, a collection of low-carb, low-calorie and gluten-free wines, as a way to create a guilt-free drink that worked well within their active lifestyles. Check out more celebrity-owned wines and spirits here.

BUY NOW: $18.95 Buy It

Emergency Kit Wine Stain Remover

For the wine lover who’s also a chronic spiller. This emergency wine stain remover is basically a Tide Stick made specifically for vino-related disasters. We all know a friend in need.

BUY NOW: $14.45 Buy It

Grogu Portable Bluetooth Speaker (53% Off)

The best part of Disney+’s “Mandalorian” series might be all the adorable Grogu merch that has abounded since its debut. This portable speaker is designed in the likeness of the baby Yoda, complete with bluetooth compatibility and four hours of playtime on a single charge.

BUY NOW: $19.99 $9.49 Buy It

GameStop Giftcard

Have a gamer in your life who you never know what to gift? Let GameStop do the work for you. And check out some of the best video games to buy in 2022 for more help (Everyone is talking about “Hogwarts Legacy,” which just became available to pre-order).

Bubble Candles

Your living room will look like your Instagram Explore page come to life with these trendy bubble candles, currently 30% off ahead of the holidays.

Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner

Seems like a boring gift but they’ll thank you later when dust and scum on hard-to-reach places like keyboards and air conditioning shafts vanish without a trace.

Magnetic Phone Holder for Car

For the friend that always Facetimes you from a long drive. This magnetic phone holder is the easiest way to stay safe while driving, allowing you to take calls, navigate and control music with both hands still on the wheel.

Broadway Tickets and Ticket Holder

Have a friend dying to see Lea Michele’s “Funny Girl”? Tickets, whether it’s to a Broadway show or a sports game, are an example of a high-value gift that can hide in a stocking, and are a great option for those who prefer experiences over material goods. Check out the complete lineup of Broadway shows for the upcoming year, and pair it with this adorable ticket holder to add extra customization.

BUY NOW: $50-350 Buy It

Teeny Tiny Record Player

This teeny tiny record player is testament to one of the few universal truths: that you can’t not be obsessed with small things that are supposed to be much larger. This is perfect for someone who loves the feel of a retro record player but might not have the space for a full-fledged turntable. The miniature table, which is small enough to fit in the tiniest of nooks, comes with a trio of mini rock, jazz and soul records, decorative stickers and a tiny book.

BUY NOW: $ $12.95 Buy It

Funko Britney

There’s no better time to celebrate the Queen of Pop than now, following the much-awaited end to her conservatorship. Britney fans can show off their love for the singer with this fun and glittery Funko Pop, dressed in one of her most memorable all-red stage fits.

BUY NOW: $15 Buy It

Úberleben Fire Starter

Any wilderness buff (or someone who’s watched one too many episodes of “Alone”) will love this compact fire stick, a half-inch thick ferrocerium rod that allows you to ignite any fire at ease, wherever you are. The six-function multi-tool also works as a straight-edge striker, tinder scraper, map scale, ruler, hex wrench and bottle opener. And yes, it really is small enough to fit in a stocking!

BUY NOW: $22 Buy It

Craft Cocktail Kit (13% Off)

Create two top-shelf Moscow Mules wherever you are. This compact cocktail kit, neatly packaged in a copper tin, contains a small batch of bold and spicy ginger syrup developed in-house with ginger, lime concentrate and capsicum for the perfect blend of sweet and spice.

AMC Gift Card

As we wait for MoviePass’s imminent return, an AMC gift card will do the trick for the movie lovers in your life. In general, nothing makes for a better stocking stuffer than a gift card. It’s small, easy and offers people he freedom to gift themselves something they’ll really enjoy. While an Amazon card is a catch-all that will sure to have something for absolutely everyone on your list, the retail site has hundreds of more specific options to make it more personalized.

