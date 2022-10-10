It’s Officially Candle Season: Here Are The Best Ones to Buy (And Gift) This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right candle(s) for your home isn’t a task to be taken lightly. The aroma you set is often the first impression you make on a guest — whether you want to be known as a woody cedar or fresh citrus is up to you. Aside from fragrance, candles can also be used to add a layer of warmth and “hygge” to any room — the flickering flames offer a soft light in the form of an orange-tinted glow. And despite being cheapened to a last-minute gift, the right candles can make for a perfect stocking stuffers or housewarming gift for loved ones, close and distant.

Below, find some of the best-smelling candles to buy this year — including classic choices such as Le Labo and Diptyque and playful releases such as this Literie’s new Real Housewives collection and Homesick’s upcoming Harry Potter collab.

Literie The Real Housewives Candles

Courtesy of Literie

The most iconic moments from the Real Housewives franchise are commemorated in this new candle collection from Literie, which features a diverse lineup of four scented candles: Flipping Tables (cedar and suede), September, Spring, Summer (grass and juniper), Go to Sleep! (fresh lavender) and Nine Lemons in a Bowl (citrus and ivy).

Literie The Real Housewives Candles $45 Buy It

Boy Smells Cameo

Courtesy of Boy Smells

No one delivers as complex a fragrance as the Los Angeles-based candle company Boy Smells, whose sleek rose-hued packaging makes a welcome addition to any tablescape or nightstand. It’s so good Kacey Musgraves even partnered with the brand to create their bestselling Slow Burn candle.

The floral and spicy Cameo is another star scent, packed with bergamot, lemon peel and crystalized ginger alongside white woods, vanilla and amber.

Boy Smells Cameo $36 Buy It

Homesick X Harry Potter

Courtesy of Homesick

Transform your home into Hogwarts with this enchanting collection of candles from Homesick, officially out Oct. 12. The bespoke candles, created in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, feature dual-sided labels with fun Easter eggs for Harry Potter fans to catch while they light upb their wickers. Check out more Harry Potter gifts here.

Harry Potter Gryffindor Candle $44 Buy It

Diptyque Amber Candle

Courtesy of Diptyque

Evoke the aura of a cackling fire with this woody scent from Diptyque, which features notes of wood, vetiver and patchouli enhanced with radient aniseed, insolent spices, mysterious incense, cistus and tonka bean.

Diptyque Amber Candle $72 Buy It

Byredo Bibliothèque Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom

This luxe candle from Byredo is for book lovers who find themselves intoxicated by the smell of newly printed paper. In this candle, aptly named Bibliothèque, the velvety quality of paper is embodied in touches of peach, plum, vanilla and patchouli.

Byredo Bibliothèque $45 Buy It

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Courtesy of Sephora

Achieve a mix of fresh citrus and cozy woodfire with this unique aroma from Maison Margiela’s Replica, whose perfectly balanced scent includes notes of orange flower, vanilla perfume, clove oil and chestnut.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace $65 Buy It

Le Labo Verveine 32 Classic Candle

Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you’re familiar with Le Labo perfume, then you won’t need to be convinced into their candles, which pack the same long-lasting and unique fragrances into their hand-poured wax. The Verveine 32 creates harmony between zest and earthly blends, with notes of makrut lime, verveine leaves, eucalyptus leaves and cedar leaf.

Le Labo Verveine 32 Classic Candle $82 Buy It

Brooklinen Scented Candle (30% Off)

Courtesy of Brooklinen

Your home becomes an oasis with the help of Brooklinen’s clean-burning and mineral-based candles. This five-piece set comes with: Wake (the essence of the morning tide), Magic Hour (a sunny rose garden), Dusk (a cozy cabin in the woods), Night Cap (a mix of bourbon and blood orange) and Witching Hour (a combo of calming amber and patchouli).

Brooklinen Scented Candle $59 $35.40 Buy It

Joe Malone Glowing Embers Scented Candle

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Jo Malone makes for a can’t-go-wrong stocking stuffer or last-minute gift. Part of their Townhouse Collection, the Glowing Embers scented candle gives off the woody scent of a cackling fire, poured into a hand-finished ceramic vessel with a decorative lid.

Jo Malone Glowing Embers Scented Candle $125 Buy It

Malin +Goetz Leather Candle

Courtesy of Malin and Goetz

If you’re someone whose favorite part of a well-worn vintage find is its ripened smell then this leather scene from Malin + Goetz is for you. This modern scent embodies nostalgia with top notes of lotus flower, eucalyptus and clove, balanced by leather, cedarwood, sandalwood, suede amber and cashmere musk.

Malin +Goetz Leather Candle $58 Buy It