Best Prime Day Deals For Baby

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Babies, they’re adorable, sweet and (often) exceedingly expensive. But there are certain things that truly make your life easier as a parent, like the Frida Baby nose snot sucker (yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like) the cradle cap brush, sound machines and on-the-go diaper changing mats. Then there are the things you HAVE to have (normally) like bottles, milk storage bags and what not.

Avoid draining your bank account on your little sweetie with the best baby deals available at the Prime Early Access sale. Here’s our roundup of trusted, tried and reliable products that we wish we had been able to buy on sale.

Aden + Anais Swaddles

These swaddles are pivotal. You can use them for anything, not just swaddling but also shade, a little extra warmth, wiping up baby messes, picnics, privacy shields anything. They’re an integral part of the diaper bag and so lightweight it doesn’t weigh you down. The Aden + Anais brand is highly recommended and they have all sorts of styles to choose from including gender neutral designs, woodland characters and Winnie the Pooh blankets that are really very chic and a lot less “cover my baby in free marketing for Disney product.”

Swaddles $47.95 $31.49 Buy It

Skip Hop Portable Baby Changing Pad

The Skip Hop changing pad is kind of the staple of changing pads. It’s reasonably priced, slim and can be used on its own (thanks to the collection of pockets) for quicker trips. This are rarely on sale and really hold up to lots of usage, do not sleep on this discount.

Portable Changing Pad $29.99 $18.78 Buy It

Comotomo Baby Bottle

If you’re keen on ditching plastic baby bottles, but not ready for glass, comotomo bottles might be the right move for you. Made from silicone, these celebrity-favorite bottles are beloved. Try the starter pack with on sale for Prime Day Early Access (also available in pink).

Comotomo Bottles $59.99 $47.99 Buy It

Frida Baby Pack

Friday Baby brand is definitely a parent fav. It’s full of gadgets and gizmos to help your baby when they’re leaking, snotty, gassy or even flaking. The snotsucker is legend, not only for the ridiculousness of it, but for the astounding difference it makes post suck. This collection of Friday favorites includes the snotsucker, skinsoother, gaspasser and snipper clipper.

Baby Basics Kit $39.99 $22.09 Buy It

Baby Nail File

If you’re a big wuss (like me) and afraid of cutting your kids nails behold the baby nail file. Prolong the inevitable by adorably buffing your little one’s claws with this spinning contraption.

Baby Nail Fil $26.99 $16.79 Buy It

