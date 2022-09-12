Emmy Staffers Are Spraying This Scent All Over the 2022 Red Carpet 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

This year the biggest night in television will also have a smell. On the red carpet of the 2022 Emmys, staffers were spotted spritzing the bushes and ambiance with beloved perfume brand Le Labo.

Specifically, they were spotted infusing the air with last year’s very popular scent Cedrat 37. No word if this is the official scent of the award show or just a couple members of the production crew with impeccable taste.

The connection is fitting: Le Labo is a very high-end brand, with enough Hollywood clout that candles from the company were featured in Beyoncé’s video for 2017’s “Sandcastles.”

A relatively new brand first established in 2006, Le Labo started in New York City and was purchased by Estée Launder Cosmetics in 2014. The company has over 35 fragrances available, several of which are city exclusives sold at specific locations. Each fragrance is named after its primary scent note and the number of ingredients included in the formula, including Santal 33 or Thé Matcha 26. None of the formulas include animal products, paraben, preservatives or coloration.

Check out some of the additional rich scents from Le Labo below.

Le Labo Cedrat 37 Le Labo

Cedrat 37

Released last year, the Cedrat 37 (only available online through Sept. 30) is a delicate balance of cedrat and ginger, with generous notes of ambergris.

Buy Now: $350 Buy It

Courtesy Nordstrom

Santal 33

If you live in Los Angeles, you’ve probably whiffed the musky Santal 33, which has become a signature lE Labo scent (and also a favorite of F1 star Daniel Ricciardo). The rich and woody scent has notes of cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox.

Buy Now: $90 Buy It

Le Labo Another 13

Another 13

Another 13, one of the more masculine perfumes in the Le Labo lineup, is blended with 12 diverse ingredients such as jasmine, moss and ambrette seed absolute for a unique scent that sticks to the skin all day.

Buy Now: $215 Buy It

Courtesy Nordstrom

Thé Matcha

This dynamic scent packs in notes of creamy fig, soft vetiver and textural cedar woods, brought up by an uplifting taste of bitter orange.

Buy Now: $215 Buy It