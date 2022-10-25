The 10 Best Perfumes to Buy (And Gift) in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding the right scent can feel like a Herculean task. Amidst the millions of perfumes on the market, you want to find the one that’s playful, but not too girly; musky but still effeminate; warm but with surprising notes that keep it fresh. Most of all, you want to find a scent that feels like you — no convincing necessary.

Below, check out the best perfumes for women to buy out this year. From Byredo and Le Labo to Glossier and Diptyque, this list includes fragrances at every price point (all of which make for perfect gifts ahead of the holidays).

If candles are more your thing, we also rounded up the best-smelling candles to buy (and gift) in 2022.

Creed Aventus for Hers

The best word to describe any Creed scent is power. The feminine counterpart to the brand’s legendary Aventus scent for men, this irresistible French-made fragrance has notes of Egyptian green apple, pink berries, Indonesian patchouli, Italian bergamot, with smoky undertones of Indian sandalwood and Musk.

Creed Aventus for Hers $300 Buy It

Byredo Velvet Haze

Byredo’s opulent Velvet Haze invites its wearer on an exciting journey of olfactory senses, from the sweetness of coconut water to the feverish musk of patchouli leaves.

Byredo Velvet Haze $280 Buy It

Maison Margiela Creed Replica Mini Coffret Set

Try out Maison Margiela’s five most decadent fragrances: Beach Walk (modern, floral), Jazz Club (woody, spicy), Lazy Sunday Morning (classic, floral), By the Fireplace (warm, spicy), Bubble Bath (warm, relaxed).

Maison Margiela Replica Mini Coffret Set $68 Buy It

Boy Smells Exploratory Set

You may have first been introduced to Boy Smells through their aroma-building candles (check out the best ones here) but the LA-based brand has continued to make a name for themselves with their line of sophisticated perfumes. This exploratory set lets you play with seven of their best fragrances: Hinoki Fantôme, Marble Fruit, Rose Load, Flor de la Virgin, Tantrum, Virgin Ends and Suede Pony.

Boy Smells Exploratory Set $34 Buy It

Le Labo Thé Matcha

This dynamic scent from Le Labo (a Daniel Ricciardo fave) packs in notes of creamy fig, soft vetiver and textural cedar woods, brought up by an uplifting taste of bitter orange. The New York-based brand is a Hollywood favorite, it was even spritzed on guests walking down the Emmys carpet this year.

Le Labo Thé Matcha $90 Buy It

Gucci Bloom

Gucci Bloom is a tried-and-true classic, remaining one of the most popular scents since it hit the market in 2017. The sophisticated fragrance packs in notes of tuberose and jasmine, enhanced by unique undertones of the Rangoon creeper plant.

Gucci Bloom $118 Buy It

Glossier You

Glossier’s top-selling and very versatile fragrance is fitting for all types of personalities. At first sniff you smell the sparkling, spicy and bright top notes of pink pepper before getting into the woody, slightly sweet heart that comes from ambrette seeds and ambrox.

Glossier You $64 Buy It

Tom Ford Tubereuse Eau de Parfum

If the elegant packaging is any hint, the fragrance housed inside this Tom Ford bottle, which is an ivory iteration of the iconic Private Blend Bottle, is sure to not disappoint. Notes: tuberose absolute India orpur, Szechuan peppercorn and suede accord.

Tom Ford Tubereuse Eau de Parfum $240 Buy It

Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set

Explore five olfactory senses through this compact set from Diptyque, one of the best perfume brands for those looking for warm and subtle scents. This set comes with the sensual Do Son, vibrant Eau de Sens, playful Philosykos, fresh L’Ombre dans L’Eau and floral Eau Rose.

Diptyque Eau de Toilette Discovery Set $128 Buy It