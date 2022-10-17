The Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Last minute Halloween costumes need to be embraced as we have all needed to scrounge up a costume for a last-minute invite or round of trick-or-treating.

And now, thanks to next-day delivery services such as Amazon Prime, there is no lack of thoughtful pop-culture inspired costume ideas that you can perfect just a day or two before the big weekend. From “Ted Lasso” and “Top Gun” to “Stranger Things” and “Schitt’s Creek,” here are the best last-minute Halloween costumes that will arrive just in time for the 31st.

Ted Lasso

This Emmy-winning show can do no wrong and Jason Sudeikis’s Ted Lasso, is an easy costume to embrace and emulate. Our convenient pick comes with everything you could want for this look including a monochromatic tracksuit, a visor-style hat, mustache and whistle.

Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’

Eleven’s Season 4 outfit has everything you need including an ’80s-inspired dress and a plaid undershirt. Add some crew socks and slip-on sneakers for the most authentic look.

Dustin in ‘Stranger Things’

Dustin’s costume is another look that’s straight out of the retro aesthetic from Season 4. The complete set includes a colorful button down, a two-tone baseball-style tee and his signature “Thinking Cap” trucker hat.

Dustin Shirt

Thinking Cap

Moira Rose in ‘Schitt’s Creek’

“Schitt’s Creek” may have concluded its final season in 2020 but if you’re a true Rose family fan then you’ve likely indulged in another binge in the years since. Two years later and Moira Rose still makes an unbeatable costume, particularly her garbage dress from Season 3. This one-and-one dupe can also be accessorized with a white shirt and a chunky necklace.

‘Karate Kid’ Skeleton

It has been 34 years since the OG Karate Kid came out and it’s still going strong with its new spin-off, “Cobra Kai.” In the movie, this Skeleton Suit is worn by bad boy Johnny Lawrence and his gang and is a fast, easy choice for a great, nostalgic costume. This set includes an officially licensed hooded jumpsuit with printed bones on the front and back and a pair gloves.

Elle Woods

Her outfits are legendary and are another great last-minute costume option. Now that a third “Legally Blonde” film is currently in the works, recreating one of her iconic looks is a great and fuss-free way to remind everyone the pink-obsessed lawyer is not going away just yet. Check out everything you need for a Barbie Halloween costume here.

Margot Tenenbaum

Still a timeless and favorite character, there always seems be a Margot Tenenbaum at every costume party. When dressing the Wes Anderson favorite character, in addition to the vintage-style clothes, it is important to remain as emotionless as possible. Rim your eyes with some black eyeliner and puff on some (faux) cigarettes to complete the look. Below, we have put together an unofficial costume that will help you channel your inner Margot.

Maverick

The top-grossing film of the year is an easy pop culture moment to pull inspiration from this year. And, if time is of the essence, the Top Gun flight suit from the movie is a fast and easy choice. This one piece comes with four cargo pockets, embroidered patches on the chest and sleeves and has a center front zipper for easy on and off. Pair it with a Rooster costume for a great couples costume.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” has already gifted us with an endless stream of costume inspiration. Why not get on board and choose your favorite Barbie costume to represent? Below are a couple of options to ensure a fun, fuss-free night. Check out more Barbie costume ideas here.

