This HBO Max Deal Lowers Price to Only $2 per Month

The Black Friday deals are rolling in, and streaming platforms aren’t sitting this year’s savings season out. Both HBO Max and Discovery+, both Warner Bros. Discovery-run platforms, have announced limited-time deals that will be be available through the end of the month.

HBO Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $1.99/month for the first three months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag. Discovery+’s ad-supported plan is down to $.99/month for the first three months. Both deals, which went live Monday morning, will only be available until Nov. 28, so you’ll want to snag them before their typical monthly costs are reinstated.

There’s never been a better time to add an HBO Max subscription to your streaming arsenal. In addition to brand new shows such as the second seasons of “The White Lotus” and “Sex Lives of College Girls,” dozens of coveted titles have recently landed on the streaming platform such as all nine “Harry Potter” movies and all six “Star Trek” films. The highly anticipated doc “Love, Lizzo” will also premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 24.

There are also a slew of limited series and films that are exclusive to Discovery+. “Unprecedented,” which tracks Donald Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and “House of Hammer,” which centers around Armie Hammer’s sexual assault allegations and family history, both premiered on the streamer in recent months. Other buzzy titles include “Selling the Hamptons” and TLC’s “Sister Wives.”

