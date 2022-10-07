The Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back and Spookier Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Skelly, the 12-foot skeleton famous for selling out rapidly at The Home Depot every year, is officially back in stock ahead of Halloween. If you’re planning on decorating your front porch or backyard around the jumbo bone structure, then you’ll want to order yours fast before they fly off the shelves this month.

The retailer has said that they’ve ramped up production of the bestselling decoration this year due to popularity, but they’ve also added some friends to the lineup so shoppers can have more options. In addition to Skelly, you can deck out your house with this 15-foot phantom animatronic, 9.5-foot werewolf and 12-foot pumpkin skeleton — the options are endless.

With Halloween only a few weeks out, check out The Home Depot’s best decoration offerings this year, and make sure to shop through our Halloween Costume guide, too.

12-Foot Giant Sized Skeleton With LCD Eyes

Courtesy of The Home Depot

The Home Depot’s famous 12-foot skeleton includes animated LCD eyes that can look around, stare and blink for a creepy, realistic effect.

12-Foot Giant-Sized Skeleton With LCD Eyes $299.99 Buy It

15-Foot Towering Phantom Halloween Animatronic

Courtesy of The Home Depot

Complete the nightmarish aura of your Halloween display this year with this 15-foot ghost, which blows in the wind and features a tattered robe that shows off the display’s subtle movements and spectral qualities. Plus, super bright LED lights in the eyes create an electrifying effect and the figure is entirely water-proof.

15-Foot Towering Phantom Halloween Animatronic $399 Buy It

5-Foot Posable Decayed Skeleton With LED Eyes

Courtesy of The Home Depot

This 5-foot skeleton features a decayed and corroded finish for a spooky look, and can be manipulated into different poses to set a unique horror scene for trick-or-treaters.

5-Foot Posable Decayed Skeleton With LED Eyes $34.98 Buy It