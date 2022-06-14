Get Your Grill on This Summer With These Dazzling and High-Performing Outdoor Grills

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Get out your aprons, charcoal and rotisserie kits because barbecue season is officially upon us.

Besides a patriotic outfit and fireworks (or earplugs to drown them out), grills are the next most important item that you should have ready for this summer, especially ahead of Fourth of July weekend. Whether you’re the self-proclaimed grill master of the family or a meat-loving amateur, we rounded up the best grills on the market right now — from propane grills to charcoal and countertop grills.

$75 Off Traeger Grills Pro Series

Traeger is known for its wide assortment of pellet grills made to cook a lot of meat at the same time, at a precise, even temperature. They’re preferred over charcoal grills because they require far less prep time — just plug it in and the pellets move from the hopper to the fire pot, where they’re heated. A fan blows the smoke through the grill for a wood-fired taste. This one, which offers a temperature range up to 500 degrees, allows versatility for grilling, smoking, braising, smoking and baking. Its impressive temperature range, in addition to its high-tech sensors that monitor the cooking process, are the main features that Amazon reviewers love about the top-rated grill.

Big Green Egg Kamado Grill

This acclaimed Kamado grill by Big Green Head is so beloved that it’s attracted an entire cult following of consumers called Eggheads. While it’s more expensive than traditional gas or charcoal grills, its design is wholly unique in that you fill the grill’s lower hemisphere to the top with hardwood charcoal, which once they start heating up, are trapped by cast-ceramic walls and a heatproof gasket to allow for precise temperature control. In general, their design is made for maintaining low, slow-cooking temperatures, simply not possible with more traditional grills at a lower price point. So if you’re an expert griller always messing around to find the best temperature for your meats, then the Big Green Egg is well worth the splurge.

Traeger Tailgater Pellet Grill

The portable smoker is perfect for camping and tailgating, offering a simple interface, compact size and light weight. Whether you’re in a small space or need a mobile option, the affordable grill promises 6-in-1 versatility, five degree temperature increments and a max temperature of 450 degrees. Reviewers love it specifically for how quickly it heats up and its intuitive design.

Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

The Nexgrill offers the best value on the market, boasting high-quality grilling features at a sub-$500 price tag, which is hard to come by. It’s made with gleaming stainless steel, provides ample space for up to 28 burgers and a side burner for any other appetizers, beans or sauce you might be whipping up for your guests. Reviewers note that despite its large size and use of propane gas, they experienced minimal flare-ups, an especially impressive feat considering its affordable price.

Weber Original Kettle Charcoal Grill

You can’t go wrong with the classic Weber kettle, which unfailingly creates a smoky, charcoal flavor that tastes just like July. The sturdy, standing grill can hold up to 13 burgers and features an ash tray below the grill for continuous re-filling as you cook. At $200, it’s no mystery why it’s been a best-seller since it first hit the market more than 60 years ago. Kettle devotees on Amazon claim to have had the same smoker for years, with its sturdy build showing no signs of decay.

25% Off Oklahoma Joe’s Rambler Portable Charcoal Grill

This premium countertop grill from Oklahoma Joe’s is perfect if you’re short on space. Large handles on either side make it easy to transport from the counter to the table, while the cast iron grate is divided into two compartments so you can easily add in charcoal as you go. The coal tray is also adjustable to three different heights so you can choose to cook it at high temperatures or as a slow-cooking smoker. In addition to its portability, reviewers praise it for its two-in-one functionality as a grill and smoker.

15% Off Char-Broil Tru-Infrared Gas Grill

This model includes Char-Broil’s Tru-Infrared technology, which uses a large metal plate below the grates to catch any excess juices, which then steams up and infuses with the food to provide extra flavor. This is the best option for beginners, offering an intuitive two-knob design for simple adjustments. Reviewers love it for its convenient size and easy clean up.

Weber Genesis II Propane Gas Smart Grill

The Genesis II is one of Weber’s more recent additions to their grilling line, and is worth the steep price for any meat-loving grill masters who are looking to impress at the next barbecue. Two temperature probes allow you to monitor the internal temperature of food directly on the control panel, making it easier than ever to cook steaks, chicken and beef exactly to your liking. What makes the Genesis II an exciting addition to the Weber family, though, is its smart features: you can control temperature through the Weber Connect app so you can grill and socialize at the same time. This is the best choice among the Weber line for anyone who appreciates high-tech convenience, which in this case, ensures that you won’t have to be on standby monitoring your meats the entire time you’re grilling.

20% Off Weber Spirit II Grill

Your patio will have to be outfitted with Natural Gas before getting this unit installed in your backyard, but you can always opt for the propane option instead. Either way, it’s the perfect grilling system for large outdoor events, boasting an impressive Gs4 grilling system with improved infinity ignition, burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and a self-cleaning grease management system. Reviewers appreciate its even heating system and lack of flare-ups.