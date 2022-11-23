The Best Black Friday Streaming Deals: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Fridays of years past might have had avid shoppers waiting in line for hours or getting into department store brawls as they scoped out the best post-Thanksgiving deals. Now, some of the best deals can be found online and are usually available for at least slightly longer than 24 hours, which is something we can all feel thankful for as we fill up our virtual shopping carts.

This year, streaming platforms in particular have been rolling out competitive Black Friday deals that bring down monthly costs to lower than we’ve ever seen them. From Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video, which are all down to $2/month, to Showtime, which is currently offering a 30-day free trial for a limited time, basically every streaming platform has an unbeatable deal that you’ll want to check out before the holiday weekend commences.

Below, check out the best Black Friday streaming deals to snag right now:

From Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, Amazon Prime subscribers can get select Prime Video channels for as low as $2/month for their first two months. This includes coveted channels such as AMC+, Paramount+ , Showtime and Starz which can normally cost upwards of $11/month.

Prime Video Subscription $2/Month Buy It

HBO Max’s most basic ad-supported plan is available for only $1.99/month for the first three months, down from its usual $9.99/month price tag.

HBO Max $9.99/Month $1.99/Month Buy It

From Nov. 23-28, Hulu’s ad-supported plan is down to $1.99/month for a whole year. After 12 months, the cost will go back to $7.99/month. In addition to this Black Friday promo, the streamer is also offering limited-time free trials ahead of the holidays. Right now, new users can get one week free of Hulu’s ad free plan or one week free of Hulu’s Live TV plan (which goes up to $65/month after the free trial).

Hulu Ad-Supported Plan $1.99/Month Buy It

Through this week, you can get a subscription to Discovery+’s Ad Lite plan for only $.99/month (down from $4.99/month). The streamer is home to dozens of original programming such as “House of Hammer” and “Unprecedented.”

Discovery+ Ad-Lite Plan $.99/Month Buy It

Until Nov. 27. you can snag a year-long Paramount+ subscription for 50% off. The streamer’s Essential Plan is currently $50/year and the Premium plan is $100/year, with both boasting thousands of shows and movies, and live sports and news.

New subscribers can now sign up for DirecTV Stream for only $30/month for the first three months — just make sure to use the code SCORE at checkout. Previously AT&T TV, the live TV streamer has over 75 channels such as ABC, CBS, Comedy Central, CNN, NBC and more. No cable needed.

DirecTV Stream $70/month $30/Month Buy It

Use the code SAVEBIG to sign up for Peacock Premium, which is only $.99/month through Nov. 28. After one year, the monthly cost will return to $4.99/month.

Peacock Premium $4.99/Month $.99/Month Buy It

From Nov. 25-30, Philo’s live and on-demand TV service is 80% off with the code THANKS. That means you get access to their more than 60 channels — such as A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central and Lifetime — for only $5/month. After your first month, you’ll be back to paying $25/month.

Philo 7-Day Free Trial Buy It

Showtime is one of the hardest streamers to snag a free password for. No one seems to have a subscription but somehow everyone’s finding a way to watch “Billions” and “Couples Therapy.” Right now, you can try out a whole month of Showtime for free. Once your month is up, you can begin paying $11/month or snag their Paramount Bundle, which is only $12/month for access to both streamers (pay-per-viewing excluded).

Showtime 30-Day Free Trial Buy It

Throughout Cyber Week, Starz is offering new and returning subscribers three months of access for only $5/month. We have “Spiderman: No Way Home” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” in our queues.