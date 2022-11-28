The Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is technically over but the beauty deals are continuing to roll in through Cyber Week.

Sitewide sales seems to be the new fad this holiday season: Kosas, Paula’s Choice and Glossier are all at least 20% off while bigger retailers such as Sephora and Ulta have deals on everything from Olaplex hair products to Dr. Dennis Gross peel patches.

Check out all the best Cyber Monday deals below:

EltaMD Sunscreen (20% Off)

Elta MD’s lightweight SPF formula is unrivaled, packing in effective UV protection while flawlessly blending with foundations and other skin makeup. Plus, the blend also includes hyaluronate to moisturize while lactic acid refines the skin to clear pores.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant (15% Off)

This leave-on gel exfoliant removes layers of dull skin, shrinking clogged pores and diminishing wrinkles in the process. Check out the full Paula’s Choice Cyber Monday sale here.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Olaplex Hair Products (Buy 2, Get 1 Free)

Olaplex’s bond-repairing formula is so good it got its own profile in the New York Times. The No. 6 Bond Smoother is one of the brand’s top-selling products, infused with bond building technology to strengthen and protect hair from everyday damage.

Olaplex

Dr. Dennis Gross Daily Peel Pads (5% Off)

It’s hard to think of another skincare product as universally loved as Dr. Dennis Gross’s daily peels. The two-step anti-aging AHA/BHA pad is pre-dosed with five acids to visibly reduce dullness, uneven texture, pores and dark spots.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel Pads

Sunday Riley Vitamin C Face Oil (20% Off)

Achieve a red carpet-worthy glow with Sunday Riley’s award-winning Vitamin C serum, which packs in antioxidants to reduce signs of aging, plumps and firms the appearance of lines and wrinkles and brightens dark spots.

Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C Turmeric Face Oil

Maison Margiela Replica Perfume (15% Off)

Maison Margiela’s Replica is one of the most popular scents to be released this past year, and now it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen it. The woody, spicy cologne is perfect for the winter months, with notes of leather, tobacco, rum and vetiver. Yum. Shop through more of the best perfumes of 2022 here.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Fragrance

La Mer Moisturizing Cream (15% Off)

Bring the Equinox spa to your home with Kiehl’s headlining product: the creamiest, most moisturizing lotion in all of the land.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps

Solawave Skincare Wand (Buy 1, Get 1 Free)

The Hollywood-approved Solawave is having a huge Buy 1, Get 1 Free sale for Cyber Week. Celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley says of the Solawave: “I like the way that it shrinks the pores and really gives the skin an additional contour, especially in the concaves of the cheekbones and underneath. That really helps when you put foundation on top, the skin is already highlighted and moisturized and it just makes for easy application.”

Solawave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

Glossier Boy Brow (20% Off)

Glossier’s entire site is 20% off for Cyber Monday (and 30% off for orders over $100). The Boy Brow is one of the brand’s most popular products, which uses a mix of Beeswax and Carnauba Wax to hold hairs in place without stiffness.

Glossier Boy Brow

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Fenty Beauty’s entire site is at least 50% off through Cyber Week, meaning the brand’s most coveted products (like the Gloss Bomb) is as low as $10.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch (30% Off)

Customers claim that Hero Cosmetics’ Mighty Patches are the only pimple patches that actually work, which uses the hero ingredient of Hydrocolloid to heal blemishes overnight.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch

Kosas Tinted Face Oil (25% Off)

Kosas is the mystery product behind every enviable “no-makeup-makeup-look” you see on your social feeds. The clean makeup brand’s entire site is 25% off for Cyber Monday but we already have their bestselling Face Oil in our carts.

Kosas Face Oil

Starface Hydro-Stars (25% Off)

Justin Bieber’s go-to pimple patches are now 25% off for Cyber Week. The charmingly designed pimple patches aren’t just cute but are ultra-effective, using Hydrocolloid to absorb fluids and reduce inflammation.