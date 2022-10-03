If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

There is nothing cuter than a baby dressed up in a Halloween costume. Whether you choose to match with your baby or simply want to get the perfect one-and-done shot for the ‘gram before they get too fussy, we have come up with some of the most adorable (and easiest) costumes to fit your baby in this year.

Options for the young superhero fans include Wonder Woman and Spider-Man, while Star Wars aficionados can dress up as an authentic Baby Yoda. We have also showcased a great, age-appropriate Harley Quinn that will easily blend into any daily wardrobe, and have even brought back the King of Rock to celebrate Austin Butler’s Oscar-worthy performance as Elvis.

Check out the best baby Halloween costumes for 2022 below:

Yoda

Disney Plus

As if Baby Yoda the character wasn’t cute enough, your baby dressed up in this “Star Wars” Infant Yoda Costume will take it over the edge. And following the release of “The Mandalorian,” this year, this costume will be the talk of the town. This Jedi Master set comes straight from the original trilogy and includes a brown jumper with attached green footies and a light brown woven robe to wear over the jumper. The best part of the costume, however, is the plush headpiece that pulls it all together and has soft satin lining to help keep your baby comfortable all night long.

Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

Baby Star Wars Yoda Costume $44.99 Buy It

Wonder Woman

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Instantly transform your little one into a superhero with this Wonder Woman baby costume. This early founder of the Justice League will be the star of the trick-or-treating show with this set that comes with a bodysuit dress emblazoned with the Wonder Woman emblem, a tiara and essential cape. The dress even has tutu-style crinoline at the bottom with all over blue and gold stars.

Courtesy of Amazon

Wonder Woman Baby Girl's Costume $24.29 Buy It

Elvis

Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Keep the legend of Elvis alive with this baby Elvis costume, inspired by the Baz Luhrmann’s new film. With the Austin Butler-starring film, this authentic stage costume is as relevant as ever and your baby will essentially be representing the King of Rock and Roll. The costume includes a white jumper with baggy sleeves, liberty bird gold detailing, colorful faux gems, and a red satin neckline with the words, “Elvis Lives” printed on the back. Black footie soles, a high white collar and stretchy black hat complete the look.

Courtesy of Amazon

Rubie's Baby Elvis Costume $32.99 $26.11 Buy It

Ghostbusters

Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Represent the Ghostbusters with this amazing costume made to match the rest of the ghostbusting team. With baby Oscar Venkman already showing up in the second film, it makes complete sense to recreate their uniform down to the removeable proton backpack. The costume includes a jumpsuit with snap button closures for easy diaper access, attached elbow pads and backpack straps, and four interchangeable name patches each with the name of the OG Ghostbuster crew.

Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

Ghostbusters Infant Jumpsuit Costume $34.99 Buy It

Batman

With “The Batman” out earlier this year, this is another timely superhero costume option. And, with yet another animated reimagining slated to come out next year, there will be no getting rid of this caped crusader. This baby Batman costume features one of the original iconic suits that includes a jumpsuit with spiked gauntlets, a blue and black cape and comfortable foam eye mask that easily fastens under the chin. The costume also features the printed Batman logo and iconic belt on the front.

Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

Baby Batman Costume $24.99 Buy It

Top Gun

Courtesy of Paramount Pictures / Scott Garfield

While we cannot get enough of Maverick, the Top Gun flight suit will be one of the more popular Halloween picks this year. So, it only makes sense this comfy costume should adorn your little one. Turn your baby into an ace pilot with this set that includes an authentic dark green jumpsuit/flight suit with plenty of detailing in front including a Top Gun patch and call sign tag “Maverick” on the chest. A cap is also included with the Top Gun logo on the front and elastic on the back for a secure, comfortable fit.

Courtesy of Halloween Costumes

Top Gun Romper Costume for Toddlers $34.99 Buy It

Harley Quinn

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

This DC Comics Suicide Squad Harley Quinn baby costume checks all the boxes with this tamed down version. The outfit comes complete with a checkered red, black, and white short-sleeve shirt, matching leggings with elastic waist and headband that will serve to create the cutest mini-Harley for the night. While this set is a Halloween costume, it can easily be worn out again after the festivities have ended. If you want to match with your baby, check out this Harley Quinn-inspired makeup look.

Courtesy of Amazon

Harley Quinn 3-Piece Set $24.99 Buy It

Spider-Man

Everett Collection

Get ready to start the young ones early on the superhero train with this incredibly adorable Spider-Man costume. Easy to get into and out of, this one-piece set includes the jumpsuit and hat that will transform your baby into the ultimate, genetically modified superhero.

Baby Spider-Man One Piece Costume $24.99 Buy It