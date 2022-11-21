The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday doesn’t officially kick off until Nov. 25, but Amazon has already rolled out hundreds of deals to give shoppers a head start before the shopping craze sets in.

From coveted tech items such Apple Airpods Pro and JBL portable speakers to home goods such as the Instant Pot, Amazon’s Black Friday deals cut a swath through every category. The best sale to already go live is probably the retailer’s very own bestselling 55-Inch Fire TV, which is currently 45% off.

Check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals below, and our running list of all Black Friday deals here.

JBL Clip 4 (38% Off)

The Clip 4 delivers surprisingly rich audio and a punchy bass for its compact size. It’s the best option on the market for those that are active or always on the go, thanks to its fully waterproof exterior and handy carabiner hooks that allow you to latch it onto anything from a belt loop to a backpack.

Instant Pot Duo (10% Off)

With 11-in functionality, the beloved Insta Pot can do everything from air-frying, roasting, baking and steaming to cooking rice and warming food. This is the first gadget from Duo that can be both a instant cooker and air fryer, with two removable lids to change out depending on your cooking needs. Evencrisp technology delivers crunch and tenderness to food while using 95% less oil, and the pressure cooker serves up delicious one-pot meals 70 times faster than traditional cooking methods.

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series (45% Off)

There are plenty of TV deals for Black Friday but the Fire TV is the best bang for your buck. For less than $400, you have access to brilliant 4K entertainment and a crystal clear 1080 p image. The newest smart TV, which is a No.1 bestseller on Amazon, also features new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities and voice functionality for no-fuss binging.

Amazon Insignia TV 55-Inch (42% Off)

Amazon’s Fire TV is a #1 release on the retailer for a reason. For an unbeatable $379, you can enjoy brilliant 4K entertainment with support for Ultra HD and Dolby Digital Plus. The affordable set also comes with a Fire TV Alexa-controlled remote, that allows you to sift through millions of movies and TV episodes on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus. Up your experience by adding on the Fire TV Cube (currently 33% off) for an even faster and more fluid HD streaming experience, all voice-controlled. Check out more Black Friday TV deals here.

Waterpik Water Flosser (32% Off)

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

Apple Airpods Pro (20% Off)

The Pros are 20% off for Black Friday, shaving off the price of Apple’s high-grade noise-cancelling earbuds to less than $200.

Fire TV Stick (50% Off)

Binging TV and movies is made seamless with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, which uses Alexa voice control to search and launch shows across apps. Plus, you can control power and volume on your TV and sound bar from one stick so you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes that all serve different functions. The Roku Streaming Stick is also 40% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $30.

JBL Go 3 (50% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The No. 1 best-selling micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music. The ultra portable JBL Clip 4 is also 44% off for Black Friday. Check out more portable speaker deals here.

Auking Mini Projector (10% Off)

A projector is a great way to upgrade your home entertainment experience, offering a cinematic feel right from your couch. The best-selling Auking is only $63 right now for a limited time, and is equipped with everything you need to stream movies and shows anywhere in your house. The Mini’s small size means you can fit in smaller nooks in the house but it can still project a display up to 170 inches wide, and can connect with external speakers for a premium audio experience, too. Check out more of the best mini projectors here.

Anker 4-in-1 Charging Station (17% Off)

Charge all your devices in one place with this handy Anker station, which comes with two wireless charging surfaces, a Lightning connector dock and a USB-C port. It’s great because it’s compatible with a wide range of devices, from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPhones and other Qi-enabled phones. Plus, you don’t have to take off your phone case thanks to PowerWave technology that transmits charge through surfaces up to 5mm thick.

