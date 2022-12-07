Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Are More Than Half Off on Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us but Amazon is still churning out unbeatable deals on their site ahead of the holidays. The best one we’ve scoped out today? The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, which are more than half off right now.

The deluxe headphones, which normally retail for $350 are down to $169 on Amazon. The deal seems to be exclusive to Amazon — the set is marked at its full retail price on other sites such as Beats by Dre, Apple and Best Buy.

Since debuting in 2017, the Studio3 have endured as the brand’s flagship over-ear headphones. Reviewers have noted that the Studio 3 pair is best for travelling and commuting, thanks to strong noise cancellation, a comfortable and adjustable fit and long battery life. They also fold for portability (although the Solo3 2018 Wireless and BeatsX are even more compact).

Another plus is their plush design; they’re built of plastic with soft-touch finishing and leather cushioning, which is apt for gaming since you’ll be able to keep them on for hours without your ears or temples getting irritated. Plus, the adjustable headband has brushed metal which you can easily maneuver to the shape of your head.

Of course, the audio is what makes the Studio3 worth all the money — especially when you’re paying less than $200 for a pair of headphones that compete with those from Sony and Bose that are upwards of $400. With a powerful, but not too overpowering, bass and an overall balanced sound, they make the perfect choice if you’re in the market for new pair of portable headphones.

Snag this limited-time deal on the Beats Studio 3 headphones below:

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones (51% Off)

Courtesy of Amazon