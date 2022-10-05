Have a ‘Barbiecore’ Halloween With These Six Costume Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Margo Robbie isn’t set to make her Barbie debut until next yet, but Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated film has already gifted the world with dozens of on-set photo leaks for all the Halloween inspo we need this year.

One of the best parts about a Barbie Halloween costume is the numerous iterations you can go with — from Robbie’s bright pink retro exercise fit (brownie points if you include roller blades) to a vintage version from the ’50s. If you have your own Ryan Gosling to play the part of Ken, then you can also check out this great couples costume.

Check out the best Barbie costumes below:

This limited-edition Adult Barbie Box will be all the rage this Halloween – just step into the box and its essentially a one and done costume. This box has cut out arm and leg holes for comfort while protecting your perfectly coiffed Barbie hair and accessorized outfit.

This ’80s costume is the perfect way to stand out at your next Halloween costume party. The great set includes a one-piece metallic unitard, wide patent leather belt, hot pink scrunchy, rainbow knit leg warmers and a pink hair bow tie. You can also mix and match the accessories as you see fit. Add some pink lipstick and chunky earrings to create the ultimate Barbie Doll costume.

Another throwback to the ’80s costume, this costume includes an awesome Barbie wig. The all-inclusive set includes a one-piece, electric blue metallic unitard, pink fabric belt, headband, rainbow knit leg warmers and the perfect blonde barbie wig. You can also mix and match the accessories as you see fit, and/or add some bright pink lipstick and nude heels, just like Barbie would wear.

This is another great ’80s workout ‘fit that comes in a ton of fun, bright colors, perfect for an awesome Barbie Halloween. The set includes a one-piece swimsuit, one pair of biker shorts, a wristband/headband set, magnetic tape earrings and legwarmers. Grab your friends to each choose a different color set for a great group costume.

This amazing vintage Barbie costume reproduction is a spot-on dupe for the classic 1959 black and white OG swimsuit doll. This costume includes a black and white striped bathing suit with straps, a blonde ponytail wig and sunglasses. If you feel too au natural, this would make a great outfit to pair under the costume accessory box above and, with a Ken doll on your arm, you will be the life of the party.

If exercise is not your thing, we have found another great option straight out of the ’80s that will give you all the Barbie feels, without looking like an aerobics instructor. This set includes an off-shoulder printed tee, a classic tutu skirt in fun neon colors, leg warmers that are an essential part of any ’80s costume and a ton of fun accessories including neon sunglasses, lighting bolt earrings and fishnet gloves. Put your hair up in a side ponytail and add some fun pink makeup to complete the look.

