Prime Day 2022: The Best Early-Bird Deals From Amazon’s October Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In a surprise turn of events, Amazon announced last month that they would be holding a second Prime Day this year. Following the two-day deals event that the retail behemoth holds every summer comes what the site is calling the Prime Early Access Sale, which kicks off on Oct. 11. The event will see much of the same price cuts on products in every category, from apparel and tech to home entertainment and beauty.

While the major deals event (Prime Day 2.0, if you will) comes just in time for the holiday shopping craze, it’s also the result of retailers having too much stuff. A record $732 billion of merchandise is sitting in warehouses, which is why brands like Target, J. Crew, Nine West, Brooklinen and dozens more are also having sales this week.

Below, check out the best Prime Early Access Sales to snag right now:

Fire HD 10 Tablet (48% Off)

Tablets don’t get much better than the Fire 10, which packs in a powerful octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM (50% more than the previous generation). Save nearly half of the bestselling tablet with this limited-time Early Access Sale, which brings down the price to only $70.

Fire HD 10 Tablet $134.99 $69.99 Buy It

Amazon Fire TV 43″ Omni Series (20% Off)

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, and have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 43-incher ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

Amazon Fire TV 43 $409.99 $329.99 Buy It

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (20% Off)

Access home security at the tip of your fingers with this nifty 8-piece alarm set, which comes with a a base station, keypad, four contact sensors and one range extender — perfect for one to two-bedroom homes.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit $249.99 $174.99 Buy It

Fire TV 4k Streaming Stick (50% Off)

Currently 50% off, the new Fire TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ UHD video streaming, thanks to a quad-core 1.7GHz processor, and includes a 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip for optimal wireless connectivity. In addition to new chipsets, the Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with a new remote control, which Amazon calls the Alexa Voice Remote. The remote combines Bluetooth with infrared to control both the Fire TV Stick as well as other home entertainment devices, including your TV and cable box.

Fire TV 4k Streaming Stick $49.99 $24.99 Buy It

Blink Outdoor 1 (33% Off)

Monitor your home day and night with infrared night vision through the Blink bundle, which comes with one indoor camera kit and a Blink Mini. The Mini, an outdoor mini security camera, features 1080 HD video, motion detection and two-way audio.

Blink Outdoor 1 $134.98 $89.98 Buy It

Echo Show 8 (46% Off)

Alexa is in her most impressive form in the Echo Show 8, which features a 8-inch touchscreen, adaptive color and stereo speakers. The Amazon device makes for the perfect addition to any counter space, allowing you to video call, watch shows and movies, listen to podcasts and search the internet with just the sound of your voice.

Echo Show 8 $129.99 $69.99 Buy It

Kindle Paperwhite (30% Off)

The best e-reader on the market. After several generations of the kindle, the Paperwhite is by far one of the best reading devices especially since the new iteration is water proof, lighter than ever and pretty thin. Each Kindle is equipped with either 8 GB or 32 GB of storage depending on price.

Kindle Paperwhite $149.99 $104.99 Buy It

Echo Dot 3rd Gen (55% Off)

The most popular Amazon smart speaker is nearly half off right now. A sleek and compact design is perfect for any nightstand or desk. Alexa can help out with anything: setting alarms and timers, asking questions about the weather or news and even helping you control other smart devices in your home such as lights, thermostats and door alarms.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen $39.99 $17.99 Buy It

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker (44% Off)

Tracking your health is about more than counting steps and calories — with the Halo View Fitness Tracker, you can track heart rate, Activity points, a Sleep score and blood oxygen levels, among more. Plus, your purchase comes with 12 months of a Halo membership includes for exclusive workouts and programs.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $77.99 $44.99 Buy It

Shark NV356E (20% Off)

Trap 99% of dust and allergens with the Shark, one of the only vacuum companies on the market to give Dyson a run for their money. The portable and versatile cleaner features a complete seal technology and HEPA filter, and allows you to lift the canister off at the push of a button in order to clean hard-to-reach places.

Shark NV356E $199.99 $159.99 Buy It

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test (29% Off)

This FDA authorized Covid-19 at-home test provides accurate results in just 15 mins.

Clinitest Rapid Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test $35 $25 Buy It

iRobot Roomba s9+ (20% Off)

The s9+ is Roomba’s smartest, most powerful vacuum yet with insane suction power, a three-stage cleaning system, efficient navigation skills and a handy self-emptying disposal.