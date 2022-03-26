Zendaya, Rosé and Bill Murray Attend Saint Laurent’s First Oscar Party, Taylor Swift Dances at CAA Bash

Saint Laurent has entered the Oscar party race.

The legendary French fashion house held its first pre-Oscar soiree on Friday night. Hosted by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the evening began with a VIP dinner for about 50 people at the Harvey house, a John Lautner-designed architectural gem in Los Feliz owned by Mitch Glazer and Kelly Lynch. A late-night reception for about 150 included a performance from indie band Wet Leg and waiters who passed around steak tar tar on potato chips and tomato crostini. One attendant made the rounds with a wood humidor to offer guests brown and gold cigarillos.

The guest list included Zendaya, Pedro Almodóvar, Deni Villeneuve, Rosé, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Al Pacino, Troye Sivan, Andie MacDowell, Bill Murray, Dave Franco, Jack Dylan Grazer, Joachim Trier, Maude Apatow, Jessie Buckley, Justice Smith, Amber Valletta and Joe Kerry.

Rosé attends the Saint Lauren Pre- Oscars Event hosted By Anthony Vaccarello. Getty Images for SAINT LAURENT

Saint Laurent held a similar party ahead of the Golden Globes in 2020. The label joins a long list of fashion-centric events leading up to the Oscars. The Chanel Charles Finch dinner returns as an in-person event at the Beverly Hills Hotel tonight. Earlier in the evening, Giorgio Armani will toast Nicole Kidman at its annual festivities at the Armani boutique in Beverly Hills. Gucci once again will team up with talent manager Guy Oseary for this exclusive post-Oscar party on Sunday.

Max Mara has been a major sponsor of the Women In Fim pre-party. This year’s gathering took place on Friday at Bar Lis and attracted Rita Moreno, Jane Campion, Thuso Mbedu, Lashna Lynch, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth and Troy Kotsur. H.E.R. co-hosted the night.

Many Friday night party-hoppers made their way to CAA’s reception at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Spotted on the dancefloor were Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Andrew Garfield and Zoë Kravitz, according to a source.

Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber at the CAA pre-Oscar party at San Vicente Bungalows. Getty Images for CAA

CAA’s guest list also included Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Pine, Anya Taylor-Joy, Cedric the Entertainer, Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose, Taylor Swift, Andrew Garfield, Chris Pine, Zoë Kravitz, Denis Villeneuve, J.J. Abrams, Hoyeon, Regé-Jean Page, Taika Waititi, Sacha Baron Cohen, Al Pacino, Adrien Brody, Simu Liu, Viola Davis, Trevor Noah, Ava DuVernay, Ron Howard, Rita Ora, Sebastian Stan and David Oyelowo.