Ultimate Super Bowl Party Guide With Drake, Miley Cyrus and Usher

With the Super Bowl taking place in Los Angeles for the first time in over 30 years, celebrities, NFL stars and musical acts will be descending onto the city for a week of parties, concerts, galas and private VIP events.

But one can’t forget omicron. While the 2022 Super Bowl weekend once seemed like something of a return to normal for these events after a much quieter 2021, the recent COVID surge has caused several event companies to alter their plans for the upcoming celebrations. For example, according to Medium Rare co-founder Adam Richmond, the company’s upcoming Shaq’s Fun House event was originally meant to host 12,000 guests. However, with COVID, they’ve decided to scale down to 5,000, which is comparable to the number of guests they’ve invited to past iterations of the party, but in a much larger space than previous years.

“We’re working closely with the city of L.A. and the state of California, as well as the NFL, to make sure that these events are happening with the safest measures in place,” Richmond tells Variety. “It’s been a little bit of a grinding challenge, and omicron has definitely made things a little more interesting than we expected.”

With that in mind, here’s Variety’s Super Bowl Party Guide, with all the info you need to celebrate safely and responsibly.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Charles Woodson’s Intercept Media Dinner

Private dinner with Super Bowl champion Charles Woodson and wine from his brand Intercept Wines.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination

Eveleigh, 8752 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 5:30 p.m.

The Wine MVP Luxe Tailgating Event

Rooftop wine tasting hosted by The Wine MVP founder and former NFL player Will Blackman. Wine courtesy of Jordan Winery, in celebration of the vineyard’s 50th anniversary.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination

L’Ermitage Beverly Hills Rooftop, 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, 5:30 p.m.

John Mayer’s “Small Stage Series”

Performance by Grammy-winner John Mayer, hosted by Andy Cohen.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination, with final dose given at least 14 days prior to the event; masks and temperature checks may be required for entry; protocols subject to change

Hollywood Palladium, 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Wheels Up Member Dinners

Dinner hosted by private aviation company Wheels Up. Dinners also taking place nightly Feb. 10-12.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination; masks required

Rao’s, 1006 Seward St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Bloomingdale’s Beauty Tailgate

Three day outdoor celebration featuring free beauty touch-ups, games, food and pop-ups from brands such as Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, MAC and Clinique.

Covid Protocols: TBA

Bloomingdale’s, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

Super Bowl Experience Presented by Lowe’s

Interactive football theme park that runs from Thursday to Saturday. Free for children 12 and under.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccine, negative PCR test within 48 hours of entry, or negative antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of entry; masks required

LA Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

A Night of Pride With GLAAD and the NFL

Gala that spotlights advances in LGBTQ inclusion in professional sports. Speakers include Alyssa Milano, Karamo, Manny MUA, Isis King, Ronen Rubinstein, Jonathan Bennett & Jaymes Vaughan, Asiahn, Jai Rodriguez, Trixie Mattel and Bob the Drag Queen. Big Freedia performs.

COVID Protocols: TBA

900 District Dr., Inglewood, 6 p.m.

8th Annual Culinary Kickoff

Annual social-fundraising event benefiting local charities. Chefs at the kickoff will include Charlie Palmer, Michael Mina, Adam Sobel, Nate Appleman, Evan Funke, Roy Choi, Michael Voltaggio, Matt Lee, Lasheeda Perry and Eunbee Lee.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Porsche Experience Center, 19800 South Main St., Gardena, 7 p.m.

Art ‘N’ the Bowl

NFL Alumni Association-sponsored gala featuring artwork by Justyn Farano, Kathleen Keifer, Jaehoon Jung, LeRoi Callwell Johnson and Taki Gold. Hosted by former NFL players Greg Bell, Terrell Davis and Andre Reed.

COVID Protocols: TBA

E.K. Gallery, 1125 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

All-Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O’Neal produces this comedy showcase featuring Bill Bellamy, Michael Blackson, Earthquake and Mo’Nique. DeRay Davis hosts.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Three-day music fest. Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly perform the first day. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani headline Friday with Mickey Guyton also performing. Miley Cyrus and Green Day headline the Saturday show.

COVID protocols: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 1 day for an antigen test or 2 days for a PCR test prior to entry into an event; home tests not accepted; face coverings required

Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Babes & Ballers Big Game Party

Babes in Toyland produces this event, featuring music DJ Cool Whip and Lil Jon, a red carpet hosted by Terrell Davis and Derrick Brooks and an appearance by the Los Angeles Rams’ Cheerleaders.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination required

Academy LA, 60201 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

NFL Honors

Keegan-Michael Key hosts the 10th annual awards ceremony honoring the best players of the 2021 NFL season. Airs live on ABC, with a simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

COVID Protocols: TBA

YouTube Theater, 1011 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, 9 p.m.

The Chairman’s Party

Usher performs at NFL Honors Show afterparty.

COVID Protocols: TBA

SoFi Stadium, 1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood, 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Bloomberg Power Players Summit

Day-long summit that brings together industry leaders to discuss the changing shifts of the sports business. Speakers include Emmanuel Acho, Erin Andrews, Baron Davis, Erin Dickerson, Andrew Hawkins, Charlotte Jones, Jeremy Zimmer and more.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Sheats-Goldstein Residence, 10102 Angelo View Dr., Beverly Hills, 11 a.m.

MaximBet Music at the Market

Gunna, Lil Baby and the Chainsmokers perform. The Maxim blimp will soar overhead and drop prizes throughout the evening.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required; rapid testing provided onsite

City Market, 1057 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Strength Made Total Launch Event

The weight training equipment company Tonal launches its new brand, Strength Made Total.

COVID Protocols: Rapid Tests offered at door; more information to come

9607 Highridge Dr., Beverly Hills, 6 p.m.

Shaq’s Fun House

Festival hosted by Shaquille O’Neal with food, carnival rides and musical performances by Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, DJ Diesel, DJ Irie and Myles O’Neal.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination; masks must be worn at all times when not eating or drinking; negative COVID tests not accepted for entrance

Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, 665 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Homecoming Weekend

First of a two-day celebration hosted by the Hwood Group and Revolve. Justin Bieber performs on night one, and Drake performs on night two.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination required

Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

NFL Alumni Legends Party

VIP NFL party hosted by Rob Gronkowksi with performances by Flo Rida and DJ Kim Lee.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine St., Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

TAO Big Game Weekend

1st of a two-day celebration at TAO restaurant and nightclub. Diplo performs Friday night, and an unannounced special guest will perform on Saturday.

COVID Protocols: TBA

TAO, 6421 Selma Ave., Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tatel Super Bowl Weekend Dinner Parties

First of two Super Bowl parties hosted at Tatel Beverly Hills restaurant. Michael Irvin hosts Friday, while Foodgod, Dante Hall and LeSean McCoy host Saturday. Ne-Yo, Georgia Sinclair, AMBRXSE and Luck perform.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Tatel Beverly Hills, 453 N Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Wheels Up Member Breakfast

Joe Montana participates in a Q&A hosted by ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Kirk Herbstreit.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination; masks required

Pendry West Hollywood, 8430 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, 8 a.m.

NFL’s Play Football Family Festival

Free youth-oriented event with football related activities, special guest speakers, youth league sign-up stations, music, food trucks and giveaways.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Bishop Mora Salesian High School, 960 South Soto St., Los Angeles, 10 a.m.

Neiman Marcus Jewelry Presentation + Brunch

Featuring jewelry from Anita Ko, Hoorsenbuhs, Irene Neuwirth, Jennifer Meyer, Suzanne Kalan and Oscar Heyman. Celebrity DJ is Este Haim of the band Haim.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination and masks required

Sheats-Goldstein Residence, 10102 Angelo View Dr., Beverly Hills, 11:30 a.m.

Workout with Tori Spelling, Anthony Munoz and Mark Schlereth

Tori Spelling and former football players Anthony Munoz and Mark Schlereth teach a ’90s-themed workout class sponsored by Hydroxycut.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination, negative PCR test within 48 hours of entry or negative antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of entry; masks encouraged

Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles, 11:30 a.m.

Taste of the NFL

Annual event where celebrity chefs cook for 2,500 guests. This year’s chefs include Tim Love, Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher. All net proceeds will benefit GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger fund. Event will air live on the NFL Network.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination, negative PCR test within 48 hours of entry or negative antigen (rapid) test within 24 hours of entry; masks required

Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

Big Game Big Give

Hosted by Rob Lowe, this annual benefit will take place entirely online. Guests will receive a Meta Quest 2 VR headset allowing them to attend the event. Includes a red carpet, charity auction and a social impact theater. Proceeds support the Giving Back Fund.

COVID Protocols: N/A

4 p.m.

DirecTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights

Hosted by 50 Cent with performances by DJ Vice, Loud Luxury and Tiësto.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours required; rapid testing provided onsite

City Market, 1057 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sports Illustrated The Party x Palm Tree Crew

Kygo, Jack Harlow, Frank Walker, DJ Irie and Goldman Sachs CEO/part-time DJ David Solomon perform.

COVID Protocols: Proof of vaccination or negative test result; on-site COVID rapid testing and pre-event PCR COVID convenience testing will be offered; masks encouraged

Century Park, 2000 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Rolling Stone Live

Headlined by Kid LAROI with performances by Kaskade, Tinashe, Iann Dior and Lil Jon. Presenting partner Coinbase will unveil a new exclusive NFT during the event.

COVID Protocols: TBA

Academy LA, 6021 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 10 p.m

Sunday, Feb. 13

The Player’s Tailgate

Hosted and catered by Guy Fieri. Music by DJ Irie, with appearances by ESPN’s Sage Steele and social media influencer Cindy Prado.

COVID protocols: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID; masks recommended

Hollywood Park Casino parking lot, 3883 W Century Blvd., Inglewood, 11 a.m.

The DIRECT TV Drag Bowl

Drag brunch followed by a Super Bowl viewing party. Drag queens in attendance include Mo Heart and Kerri Colby from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

COVID protocols: TBA

Hotel Erwin, 1697 Pacific Ave., Venice, 12 p.m.