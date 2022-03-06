Ritz-Carlton Transforms Presidential Suites to Promote Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’

Showtime and The Ritz-Carlton are teaming up this spring to bring the White House to the people in a new promotion for the upcoming Showtime anthology series “The First Lady.”

“We are excited to collaborate with The Ritz-Carlton and Marriott Bonvoy to bring to life the world of ‘The First Lady’ for hotel guests, Marriott Bonvoy members and the public,” said Showtime CMO Michael Engleman. “Our longstanding relationship with Marriott International provides guests access to premium Showtime content and this one-of-a-kind experience builds on that tradition to spotlight these remarkable women.”

“The First Lady” which premieres April 17, focuses on three different First Ladies during the periods their husbands were in office as president: Michelle Obama, played by Viola Davis; Betty Ford, played by Michelle Pfeiffer; and Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson.

Beginning in April, The Ritz-Carlton will celebrate the premiere of “The First Lady” by transforming select locations’ presidential suites into “First Lady Suites,” modeled after the time periods depicted in the anthology. The Ritz-Carlton New York suites will be fashioned after the FDR era, the Los Angeles location’s suites after the Ford era and the Chicago location’s suites after the Obama era. The Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C. will feature suites modeled after all three eras. Each suite will contain props and set pieces from the show, such as a replica of President Franklin Roosevelt’s wheelchair and a model building of the Betty Ford Center. Guided tours of the suites will be available for the public. The hotels will also host displays of costumes from the series and serve First Lady-inspired cocktails in its bars and restaurants.

Overnight stays in the First Lady Suites are available to members of Marriott Bonvoy, The Ritz-Carlton’s parent company, by bidding through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform. Bidding on stays are currently available. Members will also have the opportunity to bid on tickets to attend the world premiere of “The First Lady” at a latter date.

“We are thrilled to work with Showtime to bring these First Lady-inspired suites to life,” The Ritz-Carlton vice president and global brand leader Donna McNamara said in a statement. “Not only is it an exciting opportunity to pay homage to these extraordinary women, but it offers our guests and Marriott Bonvoy members a truly unique and memorable experience.”